Christmas markets planned at heritage sites across Ireland

A RANGE of popular heritage sites across Ireland will host Christmas markets over the coming weeks.

Some of the nation’s most visited locations have got into the Christmas spirit and are launching their festive activities in the days and weekends ahead.

They include Dublin Castle, the National Botanic Gardens and historic Oldbrige in Co. Meath, which are all operated by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

A series of events are due to take place at the sites, from Christmas markets and sustainable fairs and flower arranging to Christmas decoration workshops.

“The OPW has a treasure trove of beautiful historic sites and locations which make the perfect background for fun, festive family days out over this Christmas period," John Conlon, Chairman of the OPW, said.

"We have a wonderful programme of activity for the Christmas period and our staff and guides are looking forward to spreading the Christmas cheer," he added.

This week sees the return of Christmas at the Castle at Dublin Castle.

The annual event, which runs from November 28 to December 18, will see the state building transformed into a winter wonderland, with highlights including an open-air Christmas market, carol singing and a Neapolitan crib.

There will be a Christmas market in historic Oldbridge, Co. Meath too, located at the Battle of the Boyne Visitors Centre along the banks of the river Boyne

Offering unique gifts and decorations from various craft stalls, the market runs from November 30 to December 1.

The festive fun also returns to Farmleigh this year, where a market will run for three weekends in the run up to Christmas.

Each Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 17pm, visitors can savour festive treats while exploring homemade produce and items for sale at the craft stalls while enjoying live music and festive displays.

Farmleigh House itself will be open to the public too, with choirs performing Christmas songs and carols in the ballroom each weekend, and storytelling, puppet shows, horse and carriage rides also on offer.

A more sustainable Christmas celebration gets underway at the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin next month,

Their Sustainable Christmas Craft Market runs from Dec 14-15 and is open from 10am to 4.30pm.

The Gardens will also host a series of musical events, demonstrations and festive walking tours, while master florist Karen Massey, owner of the Fleurtatious Florist, will be hosting a special Christmas demonstration giving participants the chance to learn how to create their own stunning holiday arrangements.

For the full schedule of events click here.