Plans to turn historic Dublin beauty spot into festive winter wonderland revealed
AN ICONIC venue in Dublin will be transformed into a winter wonderland this month.

Dublin Castle’s historic grounds will be turned into a festive spectacle for the annual Christmas at the Castle event.

Organised by the Office of Public Works (OPW), in partnership with Dublin City Council, the event will run from November 28 to December 18.

This year’s event features a boutique open-air Christmas Market, with a wide variety of festive offerings, which will be opendaily from midday until 9pm.

Christmas at Dublin Castle returns for 2024

The free event promises “a host of activities set against the backdrop of one of Dublin’s most iconic landmarks”, the organisers confirmed.

“Visitors can stroll through the beautifully decorated courtyard, where traditional market stalls offer handcrafted decorations, unique gifts, and seasonal crafts. Artisanal food producers will provide mouth-watering seasonal treats, perfect for indulging in the flavours of the holidays,” they add.

“In addition to the delicious culinary delights on offer, enjoy entertainment in our festively decorated Spiegel style marquee, marvel at the beautiful Neapolitan crib on display in the Chapel Royal.

“Visitors can wander through the historic State Apartments which will be open to all," they added.

In 2023 more than 216,000 people visited the Christmas at the Castle event.

