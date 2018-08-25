Crochet Pope erected in Knock Airport
Life & Style

Crochet Pope erected in Knock Airport

Pope Francis has been cloned so he can save time on his Papal commitments...

Or so it seems.

A crochet and knitting group in Mayo have made a Pope Francis from wool, and without a pattern.

Four women, Teresa Hughes, Jacintha McDonald, Maire Ni Fhearraigh and Helen Burke clubbed together to make a replica of the Pontiff.

Advertisement

The crocheted Pope Francis was even propped up in Knock Airport to welcome visitors from near and far.

See More: Papal Visit

Related

New mural, Signal unveiled to "provoke the Pope" into dealing with clerical sex abuses
Life & Style 2 days ago

New mural, Signal unveiled to "provoke the Pope" into dealing with clerical sex abuses

By: Rebecca Keane

New mural, Signal unveiled to "provoke the Pope" into dealing with clerical sex abuses
Life & Style 2 days ago

New mural, Signal unveiled to "provoke the Pope" into dealing with clerical sex abuses

By: Rebecca Keane

7 of the weirdest facts about Pope Francis
News 3 days ago

7 of the weirdest facts about Pope Francis

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000
News 9 hours ago

One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000

By: Rebecca Keane

Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
News 11 hours ago

Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí find combined €674,000 worth of heroin in drugs seizures
News 1 day ago

Gardaí find combined €674,000 worth of heroin in drugs seizures

By: Rebecca Keane

Irish man spotted watching football match during concert
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish man spotted watching football match during concert

By: Rebecca Keane

Johnny Sexton is like Messi - Contepomi
Sport 1 day ago

Johnny Sexton is like Messi - Contepomi

By: Stephen Mahon