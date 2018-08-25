Crochet Pope erected in Knock Airport

Pope Francis has been cloned so he can save time on his Papal commitments...

Or so it seems.

A crochet and knitting group in Mayo have made a Pope Francis from wool, and without a pattern.

Four women, Teresa Hughes, Jacintha McDonald, Maire Ni Fhearraigh and Helen Burke clubbed together to make a replica of the Pontiff.

I am delighted to share a project that we have just completed . To celebrate the visit of Pope Francis to Co Mayo. Teresa Hughes, Jacintha Mc Donald, Maire Ni Fhearraigh from Ballavarry and myself Helen Burke haved crochet a life size Pope Francis, without using a pattern pic.twitter.com/KIqyz9kc9I — Stitch after Stitch, Wool & Fabric Shop (@AfterWool) August 16, 2018

The crocheted Pope Francis was even propped up in Knock Airport to welcome visitors from near and far.