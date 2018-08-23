New mural, Signal unveiled to "provoke the Pope" into dealing with clerical sex abuses

A mural commemorating those who died in church care in Dublin's Temple Bar was replaced with a new mural ahead of Pope Francis' arrival on Saturday.

The 'Somebody's Child' memorial in Temple Bar was covered up with green coverings ahead of a new piece titled "A message to Pope Francis".

Images of the installation were shared by Dublin Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn.

The memorial lists the names and birthdates of children who died in the care of the Catholic Church in Ireland.

The list includes the names of the 796 children who died in care at St Mary’s Mother and Baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.

Cllr Flynn had originally put protective netting around the mural in preparation for a new piece and claimed it was torn down overnight.

Writing in a blog, Flynn said he would be erecting a new piece at 9am this morning as a "response to Pope Francis’s visit".

Members of the public have been sharing images of the new art piece entitled 'Signal - A Message To Pope Francis' bearing upside down Vatican flags ahead of the Papal visit.

The panels of the mural "depict the life long suffering and anguish that clerical sexual abuse has left on the many hundreds and thousands of children, now adults, who experienced these crimes".

