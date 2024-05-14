Dublin restaurant wins Best Pizza in Ireland award for second year running

A DUBLIN restaurant has won a prestigious pizza award for the second year running.

In an awards ceremony held in Madrid last night, Little Pyg won gold for ‘Best Pizzas in Ireland’ – taking the esteemed title for the second consecutive year.

The restaurant-bar, located in the city’s iconic Powerscourt Townhouse, was voted number 1 in Ireland for their pizzas and number 15 overall in Europe at the Pizza Europa Awards.

The winners are chosen after 2,000 inspectors travel across Europe in search of the best pizza and Italian food the continent has to offer.

Dublin's Little Pyg is now the only Irish restaurant to make the top 50 two years in a row.

After accepting the award for best Pizza in Ireland, last night, Little Pyg owner, Paul McGlade Jnr said: “To win number 1 in Ireland for the second year running at this huge globally respected event is a tremendous honour.

“It is great recognition for the Irish food scene globally, it's down to the dedication of our team that work so hard to create the best pizzas in Ireland, every day.”

He added: “Winning this Best in Ireland award, judged by some of Italy’s top food critics, means so much to us and to be the only Irish restaurant to make it into the top 50 two years in a row makes us so proud.”

McGlade further explained how they manage to make their pizzas so authentic.

"We import the best, fresh produce from Italy every week and are very passionate about what we do.

“Each pizza base is left to ferment for 48 hours before being put into our pizza oven, made from the rock of Mount Vesuvius,” he added.

“We are passionate about bringing an authentic taste of Italy to Irish customers, which has now been confirmed by our second award last night of most authentic Italian produce in all of Europe."