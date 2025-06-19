Riverdance troupe members join hundreds dancing for 12 solid hours for charity
Riverdance troupe members join hundreds dancing for 12 solid hours for charity

HUNDREDS of dancers are taking part in a fundraising challenge which will see them dance for 12 solid hours today.

The Riverdanceathon got underway at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin at 10am this morning.

It will continue until 10pm, with all funds raised being donated to the Barnardos charity.

Cast members pictured at the Riverdanceathon in aid of Barnrdos which sees 12 hours of continuous dance on the Gaiety plaza today

Members of the Riverdance troupe will performed throughout the challenge, showcasing three numbers from their current 30th anniversary show, Riverdance: The New Generation.

Elsewhere throughout the day over 500 dancers from schools across Ireland will also perform on the stage.

Barnardos is Riverdance’s charity partner for Riverdance's 2025 summer’s run at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin.

"Barnardo’s mission is to deliver services and work with families, communities, and their partners to transform the lives of vulnerable children who are affected by adverse childhood experiences," a Riverdance spokesperson said.

"Through this partnership Riverdance hopes to help raise funds and awareness for Barnardos," they added.

Mary Gamble, Director of Fundraising for Barnardos, pictured (centre) with cast members at today's Riverdanceathon

Later this evening, some dancers connected with Barnardos will have a chance to take part in the show, training with the troupe and joining the finale of that evening’s performance.

“Barnardos is thrilled to be the charity partner for Riverdance 2025 – and on such a special year as they celebrate their 30th anniversary," Mary Gamble, Barnardos Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications said.

"The show theme The New Generation is also particularly apt as both the Riverdanceathon (June 19) and Family Friendly Show (June 22) celebrate and give space to children –  and the funds raised from these events will support Barnardos work with children and families in our centres, in families own homes, and in schools across Ireland," she added.

Padraic Moyles, Riverdance CEO, aded: "We are very privileged to be given the opportunity to work with Barnardos.

"We look forward to supporting and raising funds for their incredible work," he added.

"Throughout this partnership we will endeavour to share our passion for music and dance and in some small way create enjoyable and inclusive occasions for some of the families in Barnardos’ community.”

Barnardos is Ireland’s largest children’s charity which supports some of the most vulnerable children in society to achieve their full potential.

