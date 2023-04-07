Four fish recipes that are perfect for your Good Friday supper

TODAY is Good Friday which means many Catholics across the globe will avoid eating meat.

As they observe the tradition – a sacrifice made by church followers honouring the sacrifice made by Christ on that significant religious date - they often opt for a fish supper for their evening meal.

With that in mind, the culinary experts at Hello Fresh Ireland have put together a selection of tasty fish recipes that will give you plenty of inspiration if you are after a seafood based dinner this evening.

Here are their four fish recipes that will make the perfect Good Friday supper….

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon with broccoli and rice

Fans of fish are sure to love this healthy yet delicious Asian-inspired recipe.

Even better, the whole thing comes together in less than 30 minutes.

That just means you've got more time to enjoy the appealing umami flavour of this tangy teriyaki dish.

Ingredients:

200g salmon

Broccoli

Teriyaki sauce

20 ml Sesame Oil

150g rice

2 cloves garlic

Sesame seeds

Method:

Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.

Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press).

Melt 1 tbsp butter (double for 4p) in a medium pot with a tight-fitting lid on medium-high heat. Stir in the garlic and fry until fragrant, 1 min.

Add in the rice, ¼ tsp salt and the 300ml water (double both for 4p) and then bring to a boil.

TIP: If you're in a hurry you can boil the water in your kettle.

Once boiling, turn the heat down to medium and cover with the lid.

Leave to cook for 10 mins, then remove the pot from the heat (still covered) and leave to the side for another 10 mins or until ready to serve (the rice will continue to cook in its own steam).

Meanwhile, lay the salmon fillets, skin-side down, onto a lined baking tray. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw fish. Season with salt and pepper.

Once the oven is hot, roast the salmon on the top shelf until cooked through, 10-15 mins. IMPORTANT: The salmon is cooked when opaque in the middle.

Cut the broccoli into florets (like small trees). Halve any large florets.

Heat a drizzle of oil in a pan on high heat. Once hot, add the broccoli and fry for 2-3 mins.

Add a splash of water and immediately cover with a lid or some foil.

Allow to cook until the broccoli is tender, 4-5 mins.

Once the veg is cooked, transfer to a bowl and stir in half the sesame oil. Season with salt and pepper, cover to keep warm, then set aside.

Wipe the (now empty) pan and pop back on medium heat.

Toast the sesame seeds until light-golden and set half aside.

Pour the teriyaki sauce and remaining sesame oil into the pan. Stir together and cook until warmed through, 1-2 mins.

Once the fish is cooked, carefully transfer it to the pan with the sauce (reheat the sauce first if needed).

Turn the salmon in the sauce to evenly glaze it.

When ready, fluff up the garlic rice with a fork and divide between your plates. Top with the teriyaki salmon, spooning over any sauce left in the pan.

Sprinkle over the remaining sesame seeds and serve with the veg alongside.

Ultimate fish and chips with broccoli and parsley lemon mayo

Give the chipper a miss tonight and make your own at home instead.

The decadent golden baked fish fillet and twice cooked chips in this recipe are balanced with a healthy helping of broccoli for added crunch.

Ingredients:

250g Hake

3 potatoes

1 lemon

Breadcrumbs

5g mint

5g parsley

I clove garlic

Mayonnaise

Small broccoli head

Method:

Preheat your oven to 240°C/220°C fan/gas mark 9.

Pour a glug of oil onto a baking tray (to coat the bottom) and pop into the oven to heat.

Boil a large pot of salted water for the potatoes.

Chop the potatoes lengthways into 1cm slices, then into 1cm wide chips (no need to peel).

Add the potatoes to the boiling water and cook until fork tender, 7-8 mins.

TIP: If you're in a hurry you can boil the water in your kettle.

Zest and halve the lemon.

Finely chop the parsley (stalks and all).

In a medium bowl mix the lemon zest, breadcrumbs, 1 tbsp oil (double for 4p) and half the parsley. Season with salt and pepper.

Lay the hake onto a separate (lined) baking tray. IMPORTANT: Wash hands and equipment after handling raw fish.

Spread half the mayo over the top of the fish. Spoon on the breadcrumb mixture, pressing it down with a spoon. Drizzle with oil and set aside.

Once the chips are done, drain in a colander and pop back in the pot.

Toss with a pinch of salt and 1 tbsp flour (double for 4p).

Carefully remove the tray from the oven. Add the chips and carefully toss to coat in the oil.

Roast on the top shelf of the oven until golden, 25-30 mins. Turn halfway through.

When halfway cooked, pop the fish on the middle shelf of the oven. Bake for 10-15 mins. IMPORTANT: Fish is cooked when opaque in the middle.

Meanwhile, cut half the broccoli (double for 4p) into florets. Halve larger florets.

Peel and grate garlic (or use a garlic press). Pick mint leaves from stalks and roughly chop (discard the stalks).

Place a pan over high heat with a drizzle of oil.

Once hot, fry chopped broccoli for 2-3 mins.

Add garlic, lower heat to medium and cook for 1 min. Add a splash of water and cover with a lid or foil. Cook until tender, 4-5 mins. Stir in the mint.

In a small bowl mix the remaining parsley and mayo.

Season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

Chop any remaining lemon into wedges.

When everything is ready, plate up the broccoli alongside your fish and chips.

Finish with a dollop of lemon parsley mayo.

Serve lemon wedges alongside.

Hake and carrot chowder with warm dipping bread

Chowder is a thick, creamy soup with seafood at the forefront.

This chowder contains hake and hearty veg and is accompanied by warm bread—essential for mopping up every last delicious drop.

Ingredients:

250g hake

1 carrot

1 onion

3 potatoes

1 sachet vegetable stock

63g crème fraiche

1 scallion

Dreid thyme

2 brioche buns

Method:

Preheat your oven (for the brioche buns) to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.

Halve, peel and chop the onion into small pieces.

Chop the potatoes into 2cm chunks (peeling optional).

Cut the carrot into 2cm chunks (peeling optional).

Trim and thinly slice the scallion.

TIP: You can warm the buns in the toaster if you've got one.

Place a large pot (for the chowder) over medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil.

Once hot, add the onion and season with salt and pepper.

Cook the onion until softened, 4-6 mins, stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle the dried thyme and 2 tbsp flour (double for 4p) over the onion.

Cook for 1 min, stirring frequently.

Add carrots, potatoes, stock and 450ml water (double for 4p) to the pot.

Bring to a boil and simmer for 15-18 mins, or until potatoes are fork tender.

Chop the fish into 4cm chunks. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw fish. Fish is cooked when opaque in the middle.

Add the hake to the pot and leave to simmer for 4-5 mins, until cooked through.

While the chowder simmers, pop the brioche buns into the oven (or toaster) to warm, 3-5 mins.

Stir half the creme fraiche (double for 4p) into the chowder.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add more water, in small increments, until you get your desired thickness.

Stir well and allow to warm through.

Dish up a hearty helping of hake and carrot chowder.

Top with the chopped scallion.

Serve with the toasted brioche alongside.

Pan-seared salmon in herby butter with roast potatoes and broccoli

Rich and creamy chive butter sauce in this recipe is the perfect complement to soft and flaky fried salmon.

The roasted potatoes and veg on the side make for a well-rounded and delicious dish.

Ingredients:

200g salmon

Broccoli

5g chives

400g potatoes

125g cherry tomatoes

Method:

Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.

Chop the potatoes into 2cm chunks (no need to peel) and pop onto a large (lined) baking tray.

Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Toss to coat then spread out and roast on the top shelf of your oven until golden, 25-30 mins, turning halfway.

Meanwhile, chop the cherry tomatoes in half.

Finely chop the chives.

Chop the broccoli into florets (like small trees). Halve any larger florets.

Pop the broccoli and tomatoes on another lined baking tray and drizzle with oil.

Season with salt and pepper, toss to coat and spread out.

When the potatoes have 10 mins left, put the veg in the oven to roast until the broccoli is tender and the tomatoes are soft and sticky, 10-12 mins.

Meanwhile, put 2 tbsp butter (double for 4p) in a small bowl and mash with a fork until soft.

Stir in the chopped chives and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Set aside, making sure to keep at room temperature.

Heat a drizzle of oil in a pan on high heat.

Pat the salmon dry with kitchen paper. Season with salt and pepper.

Once pan is hot, add the salmon, skin-side down.

Cook for 4-5 mins, turn over and cook for 3-4 mins on the other side. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw fish. The fish is cooked when opaque in the middle.

TIP: To get crispy skin on the fish, don't move it when it's cooking skin-side down.

When the salmon is cooked, remove the pan from the heat and turn the fillets so they're skin-side down.

Spoon chive butter over the top of each fillet—it will melt from the heat of the fish.

Divide the roasted potatoes and veg between your plates and finish with the pan-fried salmon.

Drizzle over the buttery juices from the pan.

For further information or fish recipe inspiration visit hellofresh.ie