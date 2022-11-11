Heinz and Barnardos teaming up to fight child hunger across Ireland

HEINZ AND Barnardos have teamed up to release a limited edition three-pack of ‘Heinz Meanz Mealz’ cans to help support disadvantaged children from all over Ireland.

Available in Tesco, Dunnes and SuperValu stores nationwide now, for every pack purchased, Heinz Beans will be making a donation to Barnardos Breakfast Clubs which provides nutritious breakfast food to centres across Ireland.

The donation comes as part of a partnership between Heinz and Barnardos, with the two companies working together since 2020.

Elaine McCague, Head of Commercial & Manager at Heinz Ireland, said:

“We are incredibly passionate about fighting child hunger alongside our brilliant charity partner, Barnardos, so we are delighted to be releasing our limited-edition ‘Heinz Meanz Mealz’ three-packs which we hope can help fill thousands of little tummies at a time when it is much needed.

"We hope to shine a spotlight on and raise further awareness of this all-important issue, at a time where there is increased pressure on household budgets.

"By purchasing a three-pack of our special Heinz Meanz Mealz cans this autumn and winter, you will be helping raise funds for Barnardos’ work with disadvantaged children."

Mary Gamble, Director of Fundraising, Communications and Retail at Barnardos, said:

"We’re thrilled to see Heinz standing beside us in the fight against child hunger in Ireland today. The Cost-of-Living Crisis has seen more and more families needing our support. Some already struggling parents are facing a winter of severe financial pressure and some will have to make the heart-breaking decision of heating their homes or having nutritious food on the dinner table. Your kind support will make a real difference to families. Because childhood lasts a lifetime."

New three-packs of ‘Heinz Meanz Mealz’ Beanz are available in Tesco, Dunnes and SuperValu now.