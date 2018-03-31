Hilarious sketch about Good Friday shows just how much the pubs opening means to Irish people

GETTING SERVED a fresh, creamy pint on Good Friday may be of no meaning to other countries, but for Ireland, it's something of a shock to the system.

New legislation in Ireland was introduced in January of this year allowing publicans to legally serve alcohol on the religious holiday for the first time in 90 years.

The ban was in existence in Ireland for the last 90 years prior to the change in legislation.

It ban was introduced in 1927 as part of a broader legislative act that also prohibited the sale of alcohol on religious holidays such as Christmas Day and St Patrick’s Day.

The ban was largely influenced by the Catholic Church, which sought to institute an atmosphere of solemnity on the aforementioned holidays.

In 1960, the St Patrick’s Day prohibition was repealed due to growing commercial pressure.

Over the years, only those who happen to be on a train, on a boat, in the theatre or staying in a hotel in Ireland have been able to buy alcohol on Good Friday.

All of that became a thing of the past when the bill was passed on the 25th January.

Yesterday saw pubs around the country serve customers whatever they pleased, which left many Irish people giddy with excitement.

Anticipating the rush to the pub, comedians Windup Merchantz made a comic video which shows the love that Irish people have for a pint - especially on a Holy day.

In the video, the lads are first seen to be shy and timid before even entering the pub but quickly relax and enjoy a few quiet ones with their local barman before being joined by a very special guest.

The twist at the end is nothing short of hilarious and shows just how brilliant Irish humour is...