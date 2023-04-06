Ireland’s most popular fish dish revealed ahead of Good Friday tradition
Life & Style

Ireland’s most popular fish dish revealed ahead of Good Friday tradition

Tomorrow many Catholics will observe the tradition of not eating meat on Good Friday

IT’S Good Friday tomorrow which means many Catholics across Ireland will observe the tradition of not eating meat.

In doing so most of them will opt for a fish supper instead – with plenty of freshly caught produce available across the island to tempt them.

With that in mind, the team at Hello Fresh Ireland have revealed the most popular fish recipes among the people of Ireland.

The recipe food box company has analysed the most popular fish recipes that the Irish have been searching for ahead of Good Friday, which marks the first day of the long Easter bank holiday weekend ahead.

And their data shows that the fish pie is the most searched for recipe by Irish people - with 4,400 average monthly searches.

The next most popular recipe search is seafood chowder followed by the fish taco.

Tomorrow many Catholics will observe the tradition of not eating meat on Good Friday

Interestingly searches for ‘fish taco recipe’ and ‘salmon teriyaki recipe’ appear higher than searches for the more traditional fish and chips options, with the food firm suggesting this is a marker of Ireland’s appetite for exploring global seafood dishes.

Head of Culinary at HelloFresh Ireland, Hannah Duxbury said: “Fish recipes are a treasure trove of flavours and textures waiting to be explored.

“From the wild Atlantic to quaint coastal towns, Ireland's abundance of fresh fish makes it the ideal place for the Good Friday tradition.”

She added: “With the obvious contenders like fish and chips and seafood chowder cropping up, it’s great to see the Irish searching for recipes from different cultures - there’s honestly so many out there to enjoy and nothing beats finding a new favourite dish!”

See More: Fish Recipes, Good Friday, Ireland

Related

Items from set of The Banshees of Inisherin film up for auction
Life & Style 1 day ago

Items from set of The Banshees of Inisherin film up for auction

By: Fiona Audley

Garden designer makes history as first Irish person to win gold at prestigious Australian flower show
Life & Style 2 days ago

Garden designer makes history as first Irish person to win gold at prestigious Australian flower show

By: Fiona Audley

Oscar-winning Irish actor James Martin scoops Outstanding Newcomer award
Life & Style 1 week ago

Oscar-winning Irish actor James Martin scoops Outstanding Newcomer award

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Sixteen puppies rescued as drugs worth €30k seized in police raid in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Sixteen puppies rescued as drugs worth €30k seized in police raid in Dublin

By: Irish Post

Exploring family roots ‘incredibly important’ part of President Biden’s Irish visit
News 2 hours ago

Exploring family roots ‘incredibly important’ part of President Biden’s Irish visit

By: Fiona Audley

Government offers €25k funding to help Irish businesses grow online presence and sales
Business 3 hours ago

Government offers €25k funding to help Irish businesses grow online presence and sales

By: Fiona Audley

Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint
News 6 hours ago

Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint

By: Irish Post

Ireland prepares to welcome ‘great Irish-American’ President Biden home
News 8 hours ago

Ireland prepares to welcome ‘great Irish-American’ President Biden home

By: Fiona Audley