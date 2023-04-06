Ireland’s most popular fish dish revealed ahead of Good Friday tradition

IT’S Good Friday tomorrow which means many Catholics across Ireland will observe the tradition of not eating meat.

In doing so most of them will opt for a fish supper instead – with plenty of freshly caught produce available across the island to tempt them.

With that in mind, the team at Hello Fresh Ireland have revealed the most popular fish recipes among the people of Ireland.

The recipe food box company has analysed the most popular fish recipes that the Irish have been searching for ahead of Good Friday, which marks the first day of the long Easter bank holiday weekend ahead.

And their data shows that the fish pie is the most searched for recipe by Irish people - with 4,400 average monthly searches.

The next most popular recipe search is seafood chowder followed by the fish taco.

Interestingly searches for ‘fish taco recipe’ and ‘salmon teriyaki recipe’ appear higher than searches for the more traditional fish and chips options, with the food firm suggesting this is a marker of Ireland’s appetite for exploring global seafood dishes.

Head of Culinary at HelloFresh Ireland, Hannah Duxbury said: “Fish recipes are a treasure trove of flavours and textures waiting to be explored.

“From the wild Atlantic to quaint coastal towns, Ireland's abundance of fresh fish makes it the ideal place for the Good Friday tradition.”

She added: “With the obvious contenders like fish and chips and seafood chowder cropping up, it’s great to see the Irish searching for recipes from different cultures - there’s honestly so many out there to enjoy and nothing beats finding a new favourite dish!”