Irish presenter Laura Whitmore goes floral with new collaboration

IRISH presenter Laura Whitmore has teamed up with Moonpig to create a beautiful floral bouquet which has been named in her honour.

The vibrant bunch – which channels Whitmore’s “love of yellow flowers” -  was revealed by the TV presenter at a photoshoot in her north London home, which also featured her dog Mick.

Laura Whitmore with dog Mick and Moonpig's 'The Laura'

Designed by Whitmore and the Moonpig flower team, the bouquet features some of the Wicklow woman’s favourite flowers and colour pallets.

‘The Laura’ features big bright yellow gerberas and yellow roses, with the inclusion of dainty flowers such as tanacetum, which mimics daisies that grow wild, and dainty foliages green bell and eucalyptus.

Whitmore, who hails from Bray, said of the collaboration: “During lockdown, it was very hard to get fresh flowers, there's something about getting a bunch of flowers that are just extra sentimental and thoughtful.

“There’s nothing nicer than getting someone a bouquet. It doesn’t have to be for a birthday, it can be for no reason at all.”

She added: “I love bright colours in my house and yellow is one of my favourite colours for roses, they symbolise friendship and bring me back to certain times in my childhood.

“One of my favourite things about the bouquet is the amount of stems, it is the perfect size bouquet to divide between two vases.”

Roxanne Hartley, Head of Flowers at Moonpig, added: “Laura personifies vibrancy and personality and it's great to have such a colourful bouquet when we're starting to see the nights draw in and weather change, it can really provide such an uplifting feeling to any home it’s in.”

Whitmore even filmed a video to show fans just how to arrange her bouquet, which you can watch below:

‘The Laura’ costs £32 and is available on Moonpig.com until January 15, 2021.

