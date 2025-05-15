Life of legendary Irish surgeon who discovered rare form of cancer explored in new film
Life & Style

Life of legendary Irish surgeon who discovered rare form of cancer explored in new film

A NEW documentary explores the life of a legendary Irish surgeon who discovered a rare form of cancer.

Dr Denis Burkitt, who discovered Burkitt's lymphoma, is the focus of the film by first-time filmmaker Éanna Mac Cana, who is a survivor of the cancer.

Dr Denis Burkitt

Dr Burkitt, who was born in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh in 1911, made groundbreaking contributions to cancer research, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa during the 1950s and 60s.

Through the film Mac Cana tracks Dr Burkitt's contribution to the world of cancer research, up to his death in 1993, but also gives an insight into his own battle with the disease.

“This film is not just a historical retelling but also an intimate portrayal of Éanna’s own personal journey with this disease —having been diagnosed and treated for Burkitt’s lymphoma in 2017,” a spokesperson for the production confirmed.

Dr Denis Burkitt with his wife Olive

“What makes this documentary truly unique is that much of it is told through Dr Burkitt’s personal archival films and photographs, combined with Éanna’s own recordings from his time in treatment in Belfast City Hospital,” they added.

“The film beautifully highlights the creative ways both men approached the challenges of cancer - Dr. Burkitt in finding a cure, and Éanna in using creativity to cope with his diagnosis.”

Filmmaker and cancer survivor Éanna Mac Cana in Hospital in Belfast

Burkitt premiered at Docs Ireland in June 2024 before screenings as part of the 36th Galway Film Fleadh & Science Week Ireland later that year.

It continued to screen across the UK and Ireland in Feb 2025 as part of a tour of cinemas, medical universities & Irish language centres before having its US Premiere as part of the Capital Irish Film Festival in Washington D.C.

The film was funded by TG4, NI Screen, Irish Language Broadcast Fund & Little Ease.

It will air on TG4 on Wednesday, May 21 at 9.30pm.

See More: Burkitt's Lymphoma, Denis Burkitt, TG4, Éanna Mac Cana

