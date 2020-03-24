Search is on for outstanding Irish volunteers in Britain
2019 award-winner Sr Moira Keane

THE Irish in Britain organisation has announced a new award as it opens nominations for its Annual Volunteer Awards 2020.

Now in their third year, the awards have been expanded for 2020 to introduce a new category, by popular demand.

They will now feature an Outstanding Young Volunteer Award - which is open to nominees who are under 25 years old.

Anyone who volunteers for one of Irish in Britain’s 120 member organisations can be nominated.

“There are four categories for nomination: Individual; Trustee (Committee or board member); group (Individuals who regularly volunteer together, up to six people) and the new Young Volunteer category,” the organisation explains.

Due to take place on Thursday, June 4 at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, the awards ceremony will welcome the finalists in each category – who will all have a chance to meet special guests and receive a gift for their contribution to the community on the night.

Each winner will receive a commemorative trophy and a unique gift for their outstanding contribution.

Looking ahead to the event, Irish in Britain CEO Brian Dalton said: “We are proud to be presenting Irish in Britain’s Annual Volunteer Awards for 2020, now in their third year.

“We want to recognise the enormous contribution made by volunteers to the Irish community in groups across Britain.

“Many of our member organisations depend on volunteers to provide vital services and activities, sometimes for vulnerable Irish people.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate their selfless work.”

He added: “We are also pleased to be adding a new award this year, in recognition of the value of intergenerational work, for a young volunteer.”

Nominations can be made through forms available on Irish in Britain’s website.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 5pm on Monday, April 6.

