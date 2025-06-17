Recognition for volunteers supporting Irish community in Britain

SOME of the hardest working volunteers supporting the Irish community across Britain have been recognised for their efforts.

Their contribution to the community was celebrated at Irish in Britain’s (IIB) annual Volunteer Awards, which took place at the Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith earlier this month.

Welcoming those gathered, IIB CEO Brian Dalton said it was “a day dedicated to celebrating the generosity, heart, and spirit of our incredible volunteers”.

“Volunteering is not simply about giving time - it is about building something greater than ourselves. It is about kinship. And for our community, this sense of kinship runs deep,” he added.

“Irish people have a long and proud tradition of coming together in times of need – of organising, supporting and creating spaces of care and belonging wherever we have settled,” he explained.

Niall Jackson was compere for the evening, which was sponsored by Clover HR.

Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser attended the ceremony and presented the Outstanding Individual Award, sponsored by Leading Minds, to Lorraine Dance who volunteers weekly at the Irish Cultural Centre.

Sean Kennedy from Moreland Investments, who sponsored the Young Volunteer Award, presented it to joint winners, sisters Alanna and Delsey Witney, from Luton Irish Forum.

In a moving acceptance speech, Alanna pledged to dedicate her life to “advocating and educating people on Irish Traveller and Romany Gypsies,” adding, “I will try and make a difference”.

Sean McLaughlin, the Chair of Innisfree Housing Association, which sponsored the Outstanding Trustee Award, announced the winner in that category, as Rachael Loftus, Chairperson of Leeds Irish Health and Homes.

Michael Doolin of Clover HR presented the Award for Outstanding Volunteer Group, sponsored by Galway Crystal to The History Research Group, Liverpool Irish Festival.

The final award of the night was the David O’Keeffe Special Recognition Award, chosen by the Irish in Britain team in memory of the late General Manager of the Irish Cultural Centre.

Brian Dalton presented the award to Tom Scanlon of Luton Irish Forum.

“Tom has spent his career organising for equality and representation in the workplace,” he said. “Selflessly he has brought these skills to the Irish community sector and in particular in his role as Chair of Luton Irish Forum for the last 12 years, his commitment to the welfare of others is humbling and inspirational.”

Brian presented Tom with the piece of glassware specially designed, made and donated by architect and artist Angela Brady and a voucher for a meal at Myrtle restaurant donated by Chef Anna Haugh.

Tom Scanlon said it had been a great honour to serve Luton Irish Forum, saying the work was both a “pleasure and a challenge”.