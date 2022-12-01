To Be Irish launches programme of events for Irish festivities around the world

TO BE Irish has today launched its programme of Christmas festivities for all Irish people returning home for Christmas and living abroad.

Now in its third year, the programme aims to welcome home the Irish diaspora over the festive season, providing light shows, holiday concerts, the chance to brush up on Gaeilge and the opportunity to explore stories from the global Irish family.

This year’s programme, overseen by Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, T.D., features dozens of events by and for Irish communities taking place around the country and overseas - including a celebration of Irish music and stories in collaboration with EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum featuring Paul Noonan, Aoife Scott, Patrick Dexter, Cuckoo’s Nest and plenty more special guests.

Commenting at the launch of the programme, Minister Brophy said:

"We are so delighted to celebrate our diaspora returning home once again this year. Now in its third year, To Be Irish has successfully connected the global Irish community and has opened a window to our shared heritage around the globe.

"This is an exciting opportunity to engage with our diaspora wherever they are and celebrate the best of the Irish Christmas that we treasure."

Highlights of the programme include a specially commissioned 2022 To Be Irish Christmas E-Card from illustrator Fuchsia MacAree and 'Back Home' - an in-person and live-streamed concert organised for everyone who returned home to Ireland in 2022.

Hosted by singer-songwriter and Virgin Media presenter Zeinab Elguzouli in the atmospheric surrounds of the EPIC Museum, this feel-good musical celebration will feature headliner Paul Noonan (from Bell X1 and House Plants) alongside a lineup of special guests Patrick Dexter, Aoife Scott, Erin Fornoff, members of musical group Cuckoo’s Nest and more (In-person & Online, Wed 21 Dec).

'Distillation', a collaboration between environmental artist Luke Casserly from Longford and renowned perfume maker Joan Woods from Waters + Wild in Cork, will offer the chance to bring a bit of the essence of the Irish midlands bog to life with a special parcel sent directly to your home.

Winter Lights will make a welcome return to Dublin City this year, with the festival will once again create a magical festive atmosphere in the city centre by illuminating many of the city’s iconic buildings and bridges.

'Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse' will also return on Wednesday 14 December, with The Murder Capital, poet John Cummins, Liam O'Connor & Sean McKeon on the lineup for an in-person and online event.

Highlights from abroad include Ardal O'Hanlon in conversation with Anne Flaherty about his second novel, 'Brouhaha', on 14 December.

In France, the Irish community will gather for a chat, music and some drinks on 15 December, while in Minnesota, USA, a Celtic Holiday Hooley with Irish music, sketches, step dance and carolling will take place at the Celtic Junction Arts Center in St Paul on 16 and 17 December.

For a full list of events taking place, visit www.tobeirish.ie