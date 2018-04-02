TWO Status Yellow weather warnings issued as Ireland braces for heavy rain, sleet and snow
Oh joy.

It's set to be a dismal bank holiday monday as Ireland braces for heavy rain and winds as well as the possibility of snow.

Met Éireann have issued two Status Yellow weather alerts – a nationwide warning and a second warning for the counties Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

The forecaster is warning that the south of the country will be lashed by up to 25mm to 40mm of heavy rain today.

The downpours will be heaviest near coastal areas.

The Status Yellow alert for the southern counties will remain in place until midday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide warning will be in place until 6pm tonight.

Met Éireann said: "Heavy rain and strong easterly winds will become widespread on Sunday evening and night, continuing into Monday morning.

"The rain turning increasingly to sleet as it spreads north with some snow on hills, and possibly at lower levels also in northern parts.

"Further rain, sleet and hill snow for much of Monday in the far north. Elsewhere turning less cold with rain gradually giving way to showers".

Today's forecast reads: "Rain over north Leinster and Connacht will gradually move further north during the morning and will linger over northern parts today with some sleet or snow there on high ground.

"Showers will follow in most other parts during the morning. In the east and south the showers will be heavy.

"After a cold start, temperatures in the southern half will rise to values between 7C and 11C but it will stay cold over northern parts with afternoon temperatures of only 3C to 6C."

As for Monday night, conditions will largely be dry with a risk of some showery outbreaks.

Temperatures will range from 2C to 5C in the evening.

Tomorrow will see an improvement in the weather, with mostly dry conditions and bright weather in the south and southeast.

Temperatures will reach highs of 9C to 12C with moderate to fresh winds from the south.

