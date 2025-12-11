Hundreds join candlelit vigil for victims of suspected arson attack in Offaly
News

HUNDREDS of mourners took part in a candlelit vigil held in Offaly last night.

The gathering honoured four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and his grand-aunt Mary Holt, who were killed in a suspected arson attack on December 6, 2025.

Mourners gather in Edenderry, Co Offaly, for a vigil honouring four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and his grand-aunt Mary Holt

Gardaí believe a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of the house, where the victims were in the downstairs room that evening.

Tadgh and his grand-aunt Mary were found dead at the property in Edenderry following the fire on Saturday evening.

Tadgh's grandmother continues to receive hospital treatment for serious injuries sustained during the attack.

Mourners gathered in Edenderry, Co Offaly, for the vigil

Last night Derry Rovers AFC organised a vigil at their club grounds in Edenderry to remember the victims

“The news that broke last weekend of the tragedy that has shook the town of Edenderry to its core and is a town still reeling in shock as it comes to terms with the scale of the sad loss of lives in the fire at Castleview Park,” the organisers said.

“We ask everyone from Edenderry and beyond far and wide in the surrounding areas to come and join us as one community united in support and solidarity at 8pm for our vigil.”

Tadhg and his grand-aunt Mary (Images: via An Garda Síochána)

People brought candles and walked around the club’s rtack during the event, which started at 8pm.

Tadgh’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Edenderry tomorrow.

