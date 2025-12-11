Public consultation launched on rollout of garda body-worn cameras

THE public are being asked for their opinions on the use of body-worn cameras by gardaí.

An Garda Síochána launched a public consultation this week on the Code of Practice for the use of the recording devices, which will capture both video and audio when in use by officers.

Such devices have been trialled in five garda stations across Ireland since 2024, as part of a proof-of-concept process.

These are Store Street Station, Pearse Street Station and Kevin Street Station in Dublin city centre, Henry Street Station in Limerick city and Waterford Garda Station.

A programme team is now in place to accelerate the national rollout of body-worn cameras, and an updated draft Code of Practice has been developed to support this.

It is this code of practice that An Garda Síochána is seeking input from the public on.

"The public consultation will assist in the commencement of the procurement process, and is the next step in moving towards the national rollout of body-worn cameras,” the force’s Acting Deputy Commissioner for Security, Strategy and Governance, Paul Cleary said.

"Body-worn cameras will assist in ensuring our members are better equipped to carry out their role of keeping people safe,” he explained.

“They will assist our personnel in the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal offences and will also be a key piece of equipment for An Garda Síochána into the future.”

He added: "Digital transformation is a priority for An Garda Síochána, with body-worn Cameras just one element of our bigger modernisation process."

The aim of the Code of Practice is to “provide further detail on the general operation of BWCs as set out in the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Act 2023 for Garda personnel” the force explains.

“The Code of Practice also aims to ensure BWCs are used as a tool to protect the rights of the public and members of An Garda Síochána, and to gather evidence which contributes to the prevention and effective investigation of crime,” they add.

Timelines on the rollout of body-worn cameras are dependent on financial approval and completion of the procurement process, the force has confirmed.

A form is available on the Garda website for the public to provide feedback on their draft Code of Practice.

Feedback submissions must be submitted by January 13, 2026.