Newcastle-based architectural firm expands into Northern Ireland

A LEADING architectural firm in England has expanded its offering into Northern Ireland.

Newcastle-based GT3 Architects opened a new studio in Belfast earlier this year.

It is being led by senior architects at the firm, Darren Breslin and Damien Graham.

The company claims the pair’s “complementary skillsets, sector experience, and friendship" have been the driving force behind their expansion into the region.

“Like all good things at GT3, the establishment of the Belfast studio started with people,” said GT3 director Simon Dunstan.

“It’s Darren and Damien’s partnership – their architectural synchronisation and trust in each other, their individual expertise, and shared vision that gave us the ambition to confidently invest in a long-term future in Belfast,” he explained.

“We’re really not looking at this as your orthodox footprint expansion, but it rather marks a deliberate step forward in our evolution – a move to grow with intent while continuing to deliver people-first places across the UK and Ireland.”

Currently in a phase of sustained growth, GT3 Architects has increased its team by more than 20 percent in the past year.

This latest move into Northern Ireland builds on the practice’s “commitment to putting people, place, and purpose at the heart of every design – demonstrating real outcomes for communities” they say.

Having both previously worked together in Newcastle, Darren and Damien reconnected professionally when Darren made the move back to Northern Ireland, bringing GT3’s progressive design culture with him.

Over the course of years, their success in delivering projects remotely, alongside GT3’s growing project portfolio in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, prompted the next steps in the firm establishing a permanent presence there,

GT3’s Belfast studio opened earlier this year in a co-working space in the city centre.

The firm currently has offices in Newcastle, Nottingham, London and Belfast.