Pensioner in ‘critical condition’ following single vehicle collision in Kerry
News

Pensioner in ‘critical condition’ following single vehicle collision in Kerry

A PENSIONER is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a collision in Co. Kerry.

The single vehicle incident happened on the N23 in Lisheenbaun, Castleisland at around 11.45pm last night (December 10).

The woman, who is aged in her 70s, was the only person in the car.

The woman is being treated at Kerry University Hospital

She was taken to Kerry University Hospital in Tralee, where she remains in a “critical condition”, Gardaí confirmed today.

The road is currently closed as a technical examination is due to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place via Currow Village.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N23 in the Lisheenbaun, Castleisland area between 11:20pm and 11:50pm are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,”: they said in a statement this morning.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

