Lucky customers get free food as Oakberry opens new Irish store

OAKBERRY has opened a much-anticipated new store in Ireland this week.

The health fast food chain launched its newest store in Dublin yesterday – marking its 13th location across the country.

Located in Dún Laoghaire, the brand, which specialises in açaí bowls and smoothies, gave free food to the first 100 customers to come through its doors.

Behind the success of the health food chain in Ireland are Dublin-based entrepreneurs, Nick Twomey and Cian O'Donoghue.

They acquired the Master Oakberry Franchise for Ireland in 2023 after spotting the untapped potential of the brand for the Irish market, where people are increasingly choosing plant-based, nutritious, and convenient meals.

This week’s opening has been on their wish list for some time, they confirmed.

“Dún Laoghaire has been on our list for a long time,” Mr Twomey said.

“The community here lives outdoors and values good food without fuss, that’s Oakberry in a nutshell.”

He added: “We’ve had countless messages asking when we were coming, and we’re thrilled to finally bring our organic, sustainably sourced açaí to this beautiful part of Dublin.”

The new store is located at Dún Laoghaire Shopping Centre in Georges Street Upper.

With stores worldwide, Dublin remains Oakberry’s top-performing location in Europe.

The firm prides itself on only using açaí that is organically harvested by riverside communities in Pará, Brazil.

At the brand’s purpose-built Oakville facility, the berries are carefully processed into sorbet, preserving flavour and nutritional value.

Everything served in their stores is vegan, gluten-free and uses only organic ingredients.

Since its foundation in 2023, Oakberry Ireland has become one of the brand’s fastest-growing global markets.

Franchise owners Mr Twomey and Mr O’Donoghue plan to have 18 stores nationwide by next summer.

Currently, the pair’s South Anne Street location retains its crown as the best performing Oakberry store in Europe.

“This opening feels like a major moment for us,” says Mr O’Donoghue.

“The momentum behind Oakberry in Ireland has been incredible,” he added.

“Dún Laoghaire represents everything we love, health, wellness and a sense of community, and it’s exciting to see the brand continue to grow with such energy.”