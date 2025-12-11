Man charged in connection with cattle theft in Cork

A MAN has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of cattle from a farm in Co. Cork.

Gardaí were called to an incident where 18 cows were reported to have been taken from a farm in the Lakelands area of Skibbereen on November 24.

Officers from the Serious Crime Units in Clonakilty, Bandon and Bantry, supported by the Department of Agriculture, conducted searches in the Ballydehob area of West Cork yesterday as part of their investigation into the incident.

“As a result of the searches, the 18 cattle have been found, identified and returned to the owner,” they confirmed in a statement.

“A male in his 30s was arrested and conveyed to a Garda Station in Co. Cork,” they added.

Colm Dineen, of Cappaghmore, Ballydehob in Co. Cork, has since been charged in conndection with the investigation.

The 31-year-old appeared in Macroom District Court yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Clonakilty District Court in West Cork on December 16.

Investigations and enquiries are “ongoing at this time with the assistance of the Department of Agriculture", Gardaí confirmed.