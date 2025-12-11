Ireland and Norway ‘likeminded’ on foreign policy issues

THE 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between Ireland and Norway has been marked this week.

Norway’s State Secretary for European and Arctic Affairs Astrid Bergmål was in Ireland for a meeting with EU Minister Thomas Byrne.

The pair met at Iveagh House for a discussion which covered “bilateral relations, the green transition, trade, EEA issues, security and defence, Ukraine, and Ireland’s preparations for its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union" a spokesperson for Minister Byrne’s office confirmed.

It also marked 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“Norway is an important partner for Ireland and we are likeminded on numerous foreign policy issues,” Minister Byrne said following yesterday’s visit.

“I welcomed the opportunity to gain the perspective of State Secretary Bergmål on security and defence issues, trade, and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation,” he added.

“During the meeting, we reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine. Ireland will continue to work with our close partners to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

The minister claimed their meeting “underscored our commitment to further deepen our bilateral engagement within the framework of the Global Ireland Nordic Strategy”.

He added: “2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Norway, and we look forward to continued cooperation.”