Unlucky English man forced to get a shamrock tattoo following losing Six Nations bet

ONE UNLUCKY English rugby fan has had to take his forfeit following Ireland's win over England in the Six Nations.

Anne Tattersall and her friend Luke Hoyle set a bet on who would win the RBS Six Nations rugby tournament in the most unusual of bets.

Derry woman, Anne Tattersall and Devon man Luke Hoyle made a bet in that if England won the match, Mrs Tattersall would get an English rose tattooed on her behind. And should Ireland win, Mr Hoyle would get a tattoo of a shamrock on his behind.

Mr Hoyle originally bragged that England would win the challenge on 17th March but Mrs Tattersall had every confidence that the boys in green would win the match - and that they did.

Mr Hoyle was indeed tattooed following the match and the event has raised hundreds of pounds for Mrs Tattersall's favourite charity North Devon Hospice.

The tattooing process can be viewed in videos below.

Anyone wishing to donate can click here.