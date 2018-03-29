12 vehicles involved in road collision in Ireland
News

UP to 12 vehicles have been involved in a road collision in Ireland today.

A number of people were taken to Portiuncula Hospital, however it is believed there are no serious injuries.

The collision occurred on the M6 motorway between junctions 14 and 15, near Ballinsloe, Galway.

The incident is believed to have followed a heavy hail shower in the area at around 4pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The road was closed off in both directions but has since reopened.

