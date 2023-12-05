£20k reward for information on ‘cold-blooded execution’ of father-of-two on school run

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of a man outside a school in Belfast have appealed for information that may lead them to his killer.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team issued a renewed appeal to the public this week, marking the fifth anniversary of James Donegan's death.

Mr Donegan, a father-of-two who was known as Jim, was shot numerous times by a lone gunman while he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from school.

The 43-year-old was targeted as he sat in his car, a red Porsche Panamera, in Glen Road, Belfast at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

“This was a brutal execution and there can be no justification for it whatsoever,” the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Wilson said as they launched their anniversary appeal.

“Mr Donegan was shot in the immediate vicinity of three schools and at the time there were a large number of schoolchildren in the area,” he added.

“The gunman, who we believe to be aged in his 40s, was wearing a hi-vis jacket with the word ‘security’ on the back of it and made off from the scene on foot.

“On the fifth anniversary of Mr Donegan’s murder we are making a specific appeal to those who were in the area at the time of this cold-blooded execution.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward to police.”

Crimestoppers are supporting the anniversary appeal by offering a reward up to £20,000 for information they exclusively receive that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in Mr Donegan’s murder.

“Our charity is here to support anyone with information about crime, but who doesn’t want to give personal details or talk to the police,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

“With Crimestoppers, we’re only interested in what you know, not who you are or your identity,” they added.

Det Chf Insp Wilson has called on the public to come forward with any information that may help them track down the killer.

“Jim was a husband, a brother, a father to two sons and a stepfather and his family now sadly face their fifth Christmas without him,” he said.

“His family deserve answers and justice for his murder. I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to come forward.”

He added: “I also want to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from the independent charity Crimestoppers and understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that you stay completely anonymous when you pass on what you know directly to Crimestoppers."

If you have information, call police on 101 or submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.