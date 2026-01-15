Security alert ends in Belfast after controlled explosion carried out on ‘viable device’

A SECURITY alert in Belfast has ended, the police have confirmed.

The PSNI received reports that a suspected viable device has been found in the Divis Road areas of west Belfast at 10am yesterday morning (January 14).

The discovery prompted a security alert which was in place in the area until last night.

“We received a report at around 10.20 am on Wednesday, that a suspected viable device had been left in the area,” the PSNI’s Inspector Natalie Roberts said in a statement made this morning.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which is believed to have been viable,” she added.

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 404 - 14/01/26,” Insp Roberts said.

“You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”