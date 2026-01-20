Work set to begin on redevelopment of Casement Park GAA grounds in Belfast

WORK is set to begin next week to regenerate the Casement Park GAA grounds in west Belfast.

In a statement made today, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she “welcomed” the start of the project at the site, which has been out of action since 2013.

“I welcome the news that work will begin at Casement Park next week to prepare for its regeneration,” Ms O’Neil said in a social media post.

“I am a firm believer in the power of sport and the lasting impact it brings to people’s lives, our communities, and local economy,” she added.

“Building a new Casement Park stadium is a key Executive priority.

“We must work together to deliver on a transformative vision for sports.”

The news has also been welcomed by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty.

“People across West Belfast will be relieved to see work finally getting underway at Casement Park,” he said.

“It has taken far too long to reach this point and the local community and the GAA have been given repeated assurances in the past that failed to materialise.

“We cannot afford for that to happen again.”

The grounds are in need of a costly rebuild in order to make them fit for purpose once again.

There were hopes that the work could be completed in time to host matches within the upcoming Euro 2028 tournament, which is due to take place at venues across Britain and Ireland, but these were dashed in 2024 when the British Government pulled its funding for the project, claiming there was “significant risk” that the project would not be completed in time for the event.

The estimated cost of rebuilding the site is £250m.

The bulk of the finances are already in place, with the Irish government pledging around £42m, the Northern Ireland Executive committing to £62.5m and the GAA lined up to provide £15m to the project.

The British Government has pledged £50m to support the regeneration of the site.

“A completed Casement Park has the potential to transform this area,” Cllr Doherty said.

“It would provide a permanent home for the GAA in Ulster and deliver much-needed investment into a community that has waited years for progress,” he added.

“A major sporting and events venue in the heart of West Belfast would support local shops, hospitality and jobs, while finally ending the injustice of Gaels being unable to play in their own stadium.”