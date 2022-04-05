250 undocumented migrants receive regularisation approval

250 APPLICANTS have received positive decisions under the Regularisation Scheme for Long-Term Undocumented Migrants, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

The scheme, which opened two months ago, has received approximately 5,000 applications, with the first letters issued to successful applicants in recent days.

The scheme has two strands - the main scheme being for people in a long-term undocumented situation, and the international protection strand for people who have been int he asylum process for a minimum of two years.

Welcoming the positive start to the Scheme, Minister McEntee said:

"We've seen a very positive level of engagement with the Scheme since I opened it for applications at the end of January.

"We committed to making the online application process as simple and as straightforward as possible and because of this we are now in a position to issue the first positive decisions just two months in."

She said permission letter have started to arrive in "homes across the country with life changing news for those receiving them and their families."

"I want to congratulate everyone who has received a letter and to thank them for trusting us and doing forward to regularise their position in the State."

Minister McEntee also encouraged those who are eligible to apply to do so.

"We want to build on this early momentum and continue raising awareness of the Scheme.

"My department will run a targeted communications campaign in the coming weeks to reach out to migrant communities likely to benefit from the Scheme to encourage them to consider applying."

She said her department is continuing to engage with NGOs and other stakeholder who will continue to play a role in building confidence in the Scheme among more vulnerable members of those migrant communities.

Minister McEntee encourages all undocumented migrants who are eligible to apply for the main scheme to do so before the closing date of 31 July 2022. Applications can be made online at https://inisonline.jahs.ie.