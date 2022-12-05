3,500 people to receive Irish citizenship in Kerry
AROUND 3,500 people are to be conferred with Irish citizenship in Co Kerry over today and tomorrow.

Those receiving their certificate come from 130 countries across the world, including the USA, India, UK and Poland.

People from the UK, India, Pakistan and Poland, as well as Syria, Brazil and Nigeria are among the nationalities with the highest number of applicants who will receive their certificate of naturalisation.

Ministers of State James Browne and Anne Rabbitte will be in attendance at the four separate ceremonies which will take place to accommodate all recipients at the INEC in Killarney.

The new citizens will undertake to faithfully observe the law of the State, and respect its democratic values.

The ceremonies were first introduced in 2011 in order to mark the occasion of the granting of citizenship in a dignified and solemn manner.

This week's events will bring to 158 the number of ceremonies held, with over 155,000 people from more than 180 countries receiving Irish citizenship.

Ahead of the ceremony, Minister Browne welcomed Ireland's newest citizens, saying the conferring will open new doors for them, and allow them to enjoy the fundamental rights set out in the Irish Constitution.

