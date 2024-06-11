Justice Minister Helen McEntee thanks thousands of new citizens for ‘contribution’ to life in Ireland

IRELAND’S Justice Minister Helen McEntee has welcomed 4,800 migrants who have become citizens of Ireland this week.

Their new status has been formalised at citizenship ceremonies held in Killarney, Co Kerry yesterday and today.

Some 4,800 people will be granted Irish citizenship over the course of six ceremonies taking place at the INEC Killarney.

The applicants are from 138 countries around the world who are currently living in 18 counties on the island of Ireland.

“Citizenship ceremonies are wonderful celebration where we welcome our newest citizens on this milestone in their lives,” Minister McEntee said.

“[This week] attendees will make a declaration of fidelity to the Irish nation and loyalty to the State, a fundamental step in becoming Irish,” she added.

“Each individual is demonstrating their strong commitment to our country and the values we stand for.

“I would like to warmly congratulate all those who have chosen to become a citizen of this nation and thank them for their significant contribution to our culture, economy and society.”

Presiding Officers at the ceremonies are retired Justice Mary Irvine and Justice Paddy McMahon.

The pair are responsible for administering the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State during the citizenship ceremonies.

During the ceremony each new Irish citizen undertakes to “faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values”.

“New Irish citizens are contributing to a diverse and inclusive workforce, bringing a range of skills and talents that enhance the overall capabilities of the labour market and economy,” a Department of Justice spokesperson explained.