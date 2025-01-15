'A beacon of love': Coleen Nolan leads tributes following death of sister Linda at the age of 65

COLEEN NOLAN has led the tributes to her sister Linda, who has passed away at the age of 65.

Linda, who first found fame with her sisters in pop group The Nolans, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

After being given the all-clear in 2011, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017 and had been receiving ongoing treatment.

A statement from her agent, Dermot McNamara, confirmed Linda passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday morning, having been admitted over the weekend with double pneumonia.

He added that she 'passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments'.

"Linda was a beacon of love, kindness and strength," younger sister Coleen posted on Instagram.

"Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room."

Chart success

One of eight children, Linda was born in Dublin in 1959 before the family relocated to Blackpool, England in 1962.

Alongside siblings Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie and Coleen, The Nolan Sisters reached No. 3 in the British album charts in 1978 with their covers album, 20 Giant Hits.

A year later, they released their most famous song, I'm in the Mood for Dancing, which reached No. 3 in Britain, No. 2 in Ireland and topped the charts in Japan.

The accompanying album Nolan Sisters went gold in Britain, as did its 1980 successor, Making Waves — recorded under their new name of The Nolans — as well as 1982's Portrait.

Linda left the band in 1983 but reunited with Coleen, Bernie and Maureen in 2009 for a successful tour of Britain and Ireland.

Linda had a successful career on stage, clocking up more than 1,000 performances as Maggie May at Blackpool's Central Pier between 1986 and 1993.

From 1996 until 1997, she also performed alongside Paul O'Grady during two successful British tours of Prisoner: Cell Block H — The Musical.

Away from the limelight, Linda raised more than £20m for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, the Irish Cancer Society and the Samaritans.

'A heart full of compassion'

In her statement, Coleen said she was 'utterly devastated' at the passing of her sister.

"Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her," she wrote.

"Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with us.

"Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts."

Also paying tribute was fellow singer Cheryl Baker of Bucks Fizz, who posted on Twitter/X: "The most incredible voice, the wickedest sense of humour, such a massive talent."

Actress Vicki Michelle of Allo Allo fame posted: "A beautiful talented brave woman. Known her since the 70s, always a fun gorgeous lady. My heart goes out to the family. RIP Linda."

Famed DJ Tony Blackburn wrote on Twitter/X: "Sad to hear that Linda Nolan has passed away. She and her sisters gave us some good songs to enjoy. RIP."

Meanwhile, the charity Irish in Britain wrote: "Our love and thoughts are with the family of Linda Nolan today.

"Singer, actress and author, Linda was fiercely proud of her Dublin roots and alongside her sisters made a huge contribution to the musical heritage of Britain."

'Fierce and unwavering'

Many of the venues Linda performed at also paid tribute to the star, including St Helen's Theatre Royal in Merseyside, where she appeared in their 2014 Christmas panto.

"She was an incredible talent, bringing warmth, humour, and magic to every performance," the venue posted on Facebook.

"More than that, Linda was a kind and lovely lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

"Most recently, Linda and her family came to support our production of Snow White, cheering on her sister, Maureen, from the audience.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all who loved her.

"Rest in peace, Linda."

Breast Cancer Now, one of the charities Linda raised money for, said they were 'heartbroken' at her passing.

"Linda was a Breast Cancer Now ambassador for many years, during which she was a fierce and unwavering supporter of our work — especially as a staunch advocate for championing the needs of people living with secondary breast cancer," read a statement.

"Over the years, Linda's support extended to attending our fundraising events in person, such as the Pink Ribbon Ball and The Show."

It added: "It has been an honour to have Linda as our ambassador.

"We are sending our condolences and our warmest thoughts to her family, and to everyone who loved her."

Linda's husband Brian Hudson, who acted as The Nolans' tour manager, passed away in 2007.

Her younger sister Bernie passed away in 2013 at the age of 52, a year after she had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.