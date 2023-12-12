‘A GENTLEMAN’: Tributes paid to young motorcyclist who died in Cork collision

FAMILY and friends of a young motorcyclist who died in a crash on a busy Cork road have paid tribute to him.

Rory Fahy-Callanan died on Saturday, December 9 after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a single vehicle collision on the N40 at around 10am.

The road, known as the South Ring Road, was closed for hours after the incident, which saw the young man, who hailed from Kilcrohane in Cork and was aged in his 20s, pronounced dead at the scene.

Confirming his death “following an accident”, his family said he will be “sadly missed by his loving mother and his father, sister, brother, partner, grandfather, stepfather Aiden, stepsisters, uncle, aunt, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends”.

A fan of Liverpool FC and a graduate of Munster Technological University, Mr Fahy-Callanan, who was living in Ovens, had been working as an MES engineer at Business Platforms in Cork city.

Paying tribute this week, colleague Cian O’Brien said: “My deepest sympathies to Rory’s family, partner and friends on his tragic passing.

“Having sat beside Rory in work, it was clear he was the epitome of a gentleman. Very kind, loved to chat, especially about a Liverpool win, and had a great sense of humour.”

He added: “Rory was a great colleague, and friend.

“His presence will be sorely missed, in the office, and by all who knew him.”

Another colleague, Kevin O’Regan, said Mr Fahy-Callanan “was a great person to work with, and a friend that I'm glad to say I knew”.

He explained: “We made great memories over our time working together that none of us at BP will forget.

“He made our journeys to site together all the more enjoyable too with his fantastic sense of humour which I'll miss greatly.”

Mr Fahy-Callanan leaves behind parents Miriam and Mick, siblings Clodagh and Andrew, grandfather Liam and partner Sara.

His funeral Mass will take place at 11.30am tomorrow (Wednesday, December 13) at the Church of St John the Baptist in Ovens.