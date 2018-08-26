'A real friend of Ireland' – Tánaiste pays tribute after US senator John McCain dies aged 81

TÁNAISTE Simon Coveney has called US senator John McCain “a real friend of Ireland” after the former Republican presidential candidate passed away at the age of 81.

A statement from Senator McCain’s office said he had died yesterday surrounded by his family.

In a tweet, the Minister for Foreign Affairs said of McCain: “A sad passing; A Great American of strength, principle and courage. John McCain was a real friend of Ireland too and will be missed by so many, R.I.P.”

Advertisement

The six-term senator for Arizona was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July 2017.

He returned to the senate shortly after but had been absent from Washington since December and on Friday his family revealed he had discontinued his treatment.

On Twitter, his wife Cindy said he had passed away on his own terms.

“My heart is broken,” she wrote. “I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years.

“He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best.”

McCain ran for president in 2000 and 2008, withdrawing from the Republican presidential campaign in the former before losing to Democratic candidate Barack Obama in the latter.

War hero

Advertisement

Obama was among those paying tribute to the Vietnam War hero, who survived torture during five years as a prisoner of war in the conflict.

“Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” said Obama.

“But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own.

“At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are in his debt.”

In a tweet, President Donald Trump said: “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

Dan Mulhall, Irish Ambassador to the US, offered his condolences to Senator McCain’s family.

“Senator McCain cherished his Scots-Irish heritage,” said Ambassador Mulhall.

Advertisement

“He was a great friend of Ireland, including on immigration issues. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of statesmanlike political activity.

“His devotion to his country and to public service was of the highest order. His steadying service will be missed.”

In his autobiography, Faith of My Fathers: A Family Memoir, Senator McCain said that he was a descendant of Hugh Young, who immigrated to the US from Co. Antrim in the 18th century.

Two generations earlier, Young’s family had arrived in Ireland from Scotland.

Pat Breen TD, Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business, echoed Tánaiste Coveney’s words.

Advertisement

“Like Ted Kennedy, Senator John McCain was a great friend of Ireland on Capital Hill. He always recalled his many memories of @ShannonAirport & the welcome he received from Staff @IrelandEmbUSA @USAmbIreland #RIPJohnMcCain”

Senator McCain is survived by his wife, Cindy, seven children and five grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at the US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.