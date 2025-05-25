'A shining light': Tributes paid to teen who died in Co. Kerry swimming tragedy

TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenager who died after an accident while swimming in Co. Kerry last week.

Luke Silles, 18, was rushed to hospital following the incident at Fenit Pier on Saturday, May 17.

He had been in a critical condition since then but sadly passed away at University Hospital Kerry on Friday.

His death follows the recent passing of seven-year-old Alan Singh in Co. Sligo and teenagers Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda in Co. Donegal, who all died after getting into difficulty in the sea.

In a statement, CBS The Green in Tralee paid tribute to their Leaving Cert student.

"Luke was a shining light in our school community — a kind-hearted, thoughtful, and gentle young person who brought warmth and positivity to those around him," it read.

"His presence in our classrooms, on our corridors, and among his peers left a lasting impression.

"He had a quiet strength and a generous spirit that touched the lives of so many.

"Luke will be missed deeply by his friends, his classmates, and all the staff here at CBS The Green.

"His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, and we will remember him with great affection and sorrow."

It added: "At CBS The Green, we are more than a school — we are a family. And today, we grieve together as one.

"We will honour Luke's memory with compassion, unity, and love."

'Sun set in a black cloud'

Luke's former school also paid tribute, saying he was 'deeply loved by peers and staff alike'.

"Luke was more than just a student — he was a bright light in our school community," read a statement from O'Brennan National School in Tralee.

"Whether through his warm smile, kindness to others, or quiet determination, Luke left a mark that will never be forgotten.

"We remember him not just for academic achievements or participation in school life, but for the person he was — compassionate, full of mischief, and deeply loved by peers and staff alike."

The teenager's sports clubs have expressed their sorrow at his passing.

"The sun set in a black cloud last evening as our community mourned the loss of our beloved Luke Silles," said Ballymacelligott GAA.

"Luke was sporting, witty, smart and roguish. He was called early by our creator at just 18 years of age.

"His family and our club have been denied a great man."

Football club Tralee Dynamos said that Luke had graduated from the club's academy ranks at the age of nine and 'went on to represent our club at all age groups with great pride and distinction'.

"An honest and unassuming young teenager, Luke forged strong and close relationships with all those around him," they added.