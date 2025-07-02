School pays tribute to 'gentle, kind-hearted' teen who died in Co. Kerry incident

A SCHOOL has paid tribute to one of their pupils who died following an incident in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí said they attended a sudden death incident on Tuesday afternoon involving a male juvenile in An Chonair/Conor Pass, a mountain pass on the Dingle Peninsula.

It is believed the teenager, who has been named locally as 16-year-old Darragh Byrne from Charleville, Co. Cork, died following a fall.

This evening, CBS Charleville paid tribute to their pupil, saying Darragh 'radiated warmth and positivity'.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dearly loved student, Darragh Byrne," read the statement.

"Darragh was a bright and uplifting presence in our school community — a gentle, kind-hearted, and considerate young person who radiated warmth and positivity.

"Whether in the classroom, walking our corridors, or spending time with his friends, he left a meaningful and lasting impact.

'A space that cannot be fulled'

"His generous nature, intelligence and talent inspired all who knew him.

"Darragh will be missed deeply by his friends, his classmates, and all the staff here at CBS Charleville.

"His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, and we will remember him with great affection and sorrow.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and love are with Darragh's family — especially his parents James and Siobhán.

"We cannot imagine the depth of their grief, and as a school community, we will walk beside them with care and support in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

"His memory will forever live on in our hearts and hallways.

"May Darragh's gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

A statement from gardaí added that a post-mortem examination is due to take place and a file will be prepared for the coroner.