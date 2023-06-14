'A true star and warrior': Tributes paid after young rugby star Liam O'Connor dies in collision
News

'A true star and warrior': Tributes paid after young rugby star Liam O'Connor dies in collision

Liam O'Connor was an academy player with Sale Sharks (Image: Northumbria Police)

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young rugby star who died following a collision at the weekend.

Liam O'Connor, 20, was struck by a vehicle in Newcastle, north-east England at around 1.40am on Saturday, June 10.

He was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.

Mr O'Connor, who was from Manchester, was an academy player with rugby union side Sale Sharks.

In a statement, the Premiership side paid tribute to the young man, who had just finished his second year at Newcastle University.

'Liam epitomised spirit of Rugby Union'

"His excellent rugby career started at Didsbury Toc H, before moving to Heaton Moor, Lancashire and Sale Sharks," read the statement.

"During his two years at university he represented Newcastle Medics.

"Every one of those teams and its players had a true star and warrior in their team.

"Liam epitomised the spirit of Rugby Union, and always made his parents and team mates proud of his achievements.

"Everyone at Sale Sharks is completely heartbroken and our thoughts turn to Liam's family, Joan, Mike, Sean, and Kathleen."

Mr O’Connor was a former pupil at St Ambrose College and played for the school's first XV.

He also represented Lancashire at every age group from U13 through to U18 before joining the Sale Sharks Developing Players Programme and later the Junior Academy.

One of Mr O'Connor's former clubs, Heaton Moor, described him as 'one the club's greatest ever young talents'.

"It is safe to say Liam was the complete rugby player," said team manager Dave Gordon.

"Liam won many awards at the club — player of the year on several occasions.

"Liam never wanted personal acknowledgement and awards.

"He was always a player who cared more about the team's results than personal awards."

'Truly devastating'

Northumbria Police said a silver Peugeot 308 had been travelling northbound on Great North Road in Jesmond when the collision occurred.

The driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

"This is a truly devastating outcome, and our thoughts remain with Liam's family and loved ones at this very sad time," said Sergeant Steven Chappell.

"We would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

"We are committed to getting answers for his family and finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which has tragically resulted in his death."

Sergeant Chappell urged anyone with information to contact police on 101.

See More: Manchester, Newcastle, Sale Sharks

Related

Pensioner who paid to direct 'depraved' child sex abuse live streams is jailed
News 4 weeks ago

Pensioner who paid to direct 'depraved' child sex abuse live streams is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Encrochat drug dealer who fled to Amsterdam jailed for 12 years
News 1 month ago

Encrochat drug dealer who fled to Amsterdam jailed for 12 years

By: Irish Post

Paedophile who raped a child and inflicted ‘horrific’ abuse on other young victims jailed
News 1 month ago

Paedophile who raped a child and inflicted ‘horrific’ abuse on other young victims jailed

By: Irish Post

Latest

Appeal after armed gang threaten family in West Belfast
News 6 hours ago

Appeal after armed gang threaten family in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Being Irish is a complex thing
Comment 15 hours ago

Being Irish is a complex thing

By: Joe Horgan

Investigation launched after man armed with spanner robs shop
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after man armed with spanner robs shop

By: Irish Post

New look Irish team for Para Athletics World Championships bring ‘youth and experience’
News 1 day ago

New look Irish team for Para Athletics World Championships bring ‘youth and experience’

By: Fiona Audley

Lord Turnbull vows to get to 'truth of the atrocity' as chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry
News 1 day ago

Lord Turnbull vows to get to 'truth of the atrocity' as chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry

By: Fiona Audley