Adorable 90-year-old Irish granny given surprise drive-by birthday parade by local community
News

AN ADORABLE Irish grandmother has enjoyed a 90th birthday to remember thanks to the efforts of her friends, family and the local garda. 

Mary from Kilmihill in Co Clare celebrated turning 90 this week. 

However, because of the Covid-19 restrictions in place across Ireland, she was unable to do so in the company of her nearest and dearest. 

But, thanks to the efforts of officers at Kilrush Garda station along with those of her family and the extended community, she was treated to something rather special. 

Eager to ensure her big day was not overlooked, officers staged a drive-by birthday parade in recognition of her landmark year. 

The surprise celebration was captured on camera with Mary joined by her grandchildren while the procession of cars drove past. 

It wasn’t just Garda cars either, with several friends and family members also joining in, from the safety of their own vehicles. 

Horns were beeped and cheers were audible as Mary took it all in, waving back at those who had come out in force to wish her a Happy Birthday. 

Mary’s delight at the surprise was evident from the massive smile on her face. 

The fact she was able to enjoy it in the company of her grandchildren only made it better. 

Garda officers were quick to share the video with followers on Facebook and Twitter, where it received a warm response from others eager to wish Mary a happy birthday. 

Happy birthday lovely lady,” one wrote. 

“Happy Birthday. Hope you enjoy many more,” another said. 

A third said: “Happy 90th birthday Mary. What a lovely gesture from our gardai” 

“Hope you have a lovely weekend.” 

A touching and heartful gesture, the kindness shown to Mary is a reminder of the community spirit that exists across all of Ireland. 

A spirt that will ensure the Emerald Isle will enjoy happier times in months to come. 

