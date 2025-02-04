World’s only LGTBQ+ matchmaking festival returns to Ireland this month

THE world’s only LGTBQ+ matchmaking festival will return to Ireland later this month.

Three days of music, comedy, drag artists and DJs are planned for The Outing which will be back in Co. Clare from February 14-16.

“After what has been a tough January for everybody, we are excited to bring The Outing back for its 12th year,” organiser Eddie McGuinness said this week.

“The Outing offers attendees a blend of traditional matchmaking with modern pride and with more than a hundred relationships and two marriages borne out of the festival to date, I am looking forward to playing my part in forging new relationships this year,” he added.

Special guests at this year’s festival include Charra Tea, a fan-favourite from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, and Actavia, the breakout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16. Irish queer artist Shobsy and English boxing manager and promoter Kellie Moloney - who was responsible for managing Lennox Lewis to become the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - will also be taking part.

The event is organised in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, Blacknight, Visit Clare, Goudie Talent, The George, Limerick Pride and Quare Clare.

Mr McGuinnes, also known as ‘The Queen of Matchmaking’, will host proceedings alongside Paul Ryder and Victoria Secret.

“From ceilí bands to drag performances, we're creating a uniquely Irish LGBTQ+ celebration that draws people from around the world to County Clare,” Mr McGuinness said.

“Having international stars like Kellie Moloney, Charra Tea and Actavia joining our lineup of incredible Irish talent shows just how much this event has blossomed over the years," he added.

“We are extending everyone, whether you’re single or taken, gay, lesbian, trans, straight or bi, to come along and join us this Valentine’s weekend.”

The Outing organisers have also confirmed that they have lodged an application to bring the annual EuroPride event to Limerick, Clare and the Mid-West Region in 2028.

Their joint letter of intent, sent with Quare Clare, Limerick Pride and Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau, has been received by the EuroPride organisers.

“The potential to host EuroPride 2028 could be transformative for tourism in the Mid-West, showcasing our vibrant culture to an international audience. Should our bid be successful, our goal will be to paint the Wild Atlantic Way pink during 2028,” Mr McGuinness added.

The Outing 2024 takes place at The Inn at Dromoland, Newmarket-On-Fergus, County Clare, from February 14 to February 16.