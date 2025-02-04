World’s only LGTBQ+ matchmaking festival returns to Ireland this month
News

World’s only LGTBQ+ matchmaking festival returns to Ireland this month

THE world’s only LGTBQ+ matchmaking festival will return to Ireland later this month.

Three days of music, comedy, drag artists and DJs are planned for The Outing which will be back in Co. Clare from February 14-16.

“After what has been a tough January for everybody, we are excited to bring The Outing back for its 12th year,” organiser Eddie McGuinness said this week.

“The Outing offers attendees a blend of traditional matchmaking with modern pride and with more than a hundred relationships and two marriages borne out of the festival to date, I am looking forward to playing my part in forging new relationships this year,” he added.

English boxing manager and promoter Kellie Moloney pictured with Eddie McGuinness, Festival Director of The Outing (Pic: Eamon Ward)

Special guests at this year’s festival include Charra Tea, a fan-favourite from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, and Actavia, the breakout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16. Irish queer artist Shobsy and English boxing manager and promoter Kellie Moloney - who was responsible for managing Lennox Lewis to become the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - will also be taking part.

The event is organised in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, Blacknight, Visit Clare, Goudie Talent, The George, Limerick Pride and Quare Clare.

Mr McGuinnes, also known as ‘The Queen of Matchmaking’, will host proceedings alongside Paul Ryder and Victoria Secret.

Staff at The Inn at Dromoland in Newmarket-on-Fergus pictured ahead of The Outing festival (Pic: Eamon Ward)

“From ceilí bands to drag performances, we're creating a uniquely Irish LGBTQ+ celebration that draws people from around the world to County Clare,” Mr McGuinness said.

“Having international stars like Kellie Moloney, Charra Tea and Actavia joining our lineup of incredible Irish talent shows just how much this event has blossomed over the years," he added.

“We are extending everyone, whether you’re single or taken, gay, lesbian, trans, straight or bi, to come along and join us this Valentine’s weekend.”

The Outing organisers have also confirmed that they have lodged an application to bring the annual EuroPride event to Limerick, Clare and the Mid-West Region in 2028.

Eddie McGuinness, Festival Director and Matchmaker of The Outing pictured with Elle Uminati at The Inn at Dromoland in Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare (Pic: Eamon Ward)

Their joint letter of intent, sent with Quare Clare, Limerick Pride and Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau, has been received by the EuroPride organisers.

“The potential to host EuroPride 2028 could be transformative for tourism in the Mid-West, showcasing our vibrant culture to an international audience. Should our bid be successful, our goal will be to paint the Wild Atlantic Way pink during 2028,” Mr McGuinness added.

The Outing 2024 takes place at The Inn at Dromoland, Newmarket-On-Fergus, County Clare, from February 14 to February 16.

See More: Co Clare, The Outing

Related

Pope Francis appoints Irish priest as new Papal Nuncio to South Sudan
News 8 months ago

Pope Francis appoints Irish priest as new Papal Nuncio to South Sudan

By: Fiona Audley

Man in his 80s dies following collision in Co. Clare
News 2 years ago

Man in his 80s dies following collision in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Watch: Surfers come face-to-face with more than 20 sharks swimming off Irish coast
News 3 years ago

Watch: Surfers come face-to-face with more than 20 sharks swimming off Irish coast

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man in his 60s dies in north Dublin collision
News 2 days ago

Man in his 60s dies in north Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three children injured after school bus collides with fallen tree
News 2 days ago

Three children injured after school bus collides with fallen tree

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two students, aged in their 20s, die in Co. Carlow collision
News 2 days ago

Two students, aged in their 20s, die in Co. Carlow collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 70s shot five times in 'appalling' attack in Co. Derry
News 2 days ago

Man in his 70s shot five times in 'appalling' attack in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cycling through Irish history
News 2 days ago

Cycling through Irish history

By: Irish Post

Exploring Gorizia and Nova Gorica - Europe's Capital of Culture for 2025
Travel 3 days ago

Exploring Gorizia and Nova Gorica - Europe's Capital of Culture for 2025

By: Mal Rogers