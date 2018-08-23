Agreement finally reached between Ryanair and Irish pilots
News

Agreement finally reached between Ryanair and Irish pilots

AN agreement has finally been reached between Ryanair and Irish-based pilots over their ongoing industrial dispute.

The agreement comes after a marathon 22-hour negotiating session which began early on Wednesday and concluded this morning.

Around 100 of Ryanair's 350 Irish-based pilots have staged five one-day strikes since the beginning of last month in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave, seniority and other issues.

"The proposed agreement will now go to ballot, with a recommendation for acceptance from Fórsa and its Ryanair pilot representatives," the Dublin-based Fórsa union said in a statement.

Union chiefs added that they had been asked by facilitator Kieran Mulvey to make no public comment while the ballot is conducted.

Ryanair is yet to comment on the latest development.

 

