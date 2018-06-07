Can you spot the alligator stealthily lurking in this unknowing family's garden?
News

Can you spot the alligator stealthily lurking in this unknowing family's garden?

A VIRAL video of a family unknowingly playing in their garden while an alligator quietly lurks just a few metres away is leaving viewers baffled.

The video, uploaded to Facebook by Nicole Mojica of Lake Nona in Florida, features a young boy playing on a slip and slide alongside an inflatable alligator toy.

Unbeknownst to him or his watching family though, an actual alligator was skulking nearby - but you might struggle to see it!

The recording actually ends before anybody on screen even realises what is going on too, though luckily no one was hurt.

Uploaded to Facebook, the video has already racked nearly 30,000 on Facebook.

Advertisement

The months of May and June traditionally serve as mating season for alligators, which goes some way to explaining the animal's presence in the video.

But the question remains: can you see the alligator? It pops up at around the 20-second mark.

Located close to a chair, once you see the alligator, you'll feel daft you missed it the first time around.

And if you happened to spot it the first time, then kudos to you.

Now test it out on your mates - can they spot the alligator?

See More: Alligator, Alligator Video, Viral Video

Related

Ireland's top 10 tourist attractions have been revealed
News 2 hours ago

Ireland's top 10 tourist attractions have been revealed

By: Rebecca Keane

Grenfell Tower-type inferno 'could not happen in Ireland', report finds
News 3 hours ago

Grenfell Tower-type inferno 'could not happen in Ireland', report finds

By: Aidan Lonergan

Son who wrote spiteful obituary about late mother breaks silence
News 4 hours ago

Son who wrote spiteful obituary about late mother breaks silence

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly holidaying in Mayo
News 1 hour ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly holidaying in Mayo

By: Rebecca Keane

Where to watch The Irish Post Music Awards live tonight
News 1 hour ago

Where to watch The Irish Post Music Awards live tonight

By: Sean Smith

Paddy Jackson move to French club 'imminent' just months after rugby star was acquitted of rape
Sport 2 hours ago

Paddy Jackson move to French club 'imminent' just months after rugby star was acquitted of rape

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish university, Trinity College, loses ranking in the top 100 list
News 5 hours ago

Irish university, Trinity College, loses ranking in the top 100 list

By: Rebecca Keane

'People were in fear of Roy' - Damien Duff opens up about Roy Keane's infamous World Cup exit
News 5 hours ago

'People were in fear of Roy' - Damien Duff opens up about Roy Keane's infamous World Cup exit

By: Jack Beresford