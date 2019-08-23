Incredible footage shows ALLIGATOR climbing over fence in Florida

AN ALLIGATOR was captured scaling a chain-link fence in Florida last weekend.

Yep. You heard right. Crocs can climb over fences now. We're all doomed.

The remarkable footage was recorded by a woman who was passing the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville when she spotted an alligator standing on its hind legs.

Amazingly, the alligator then started to climb up the fence and hopped over the other side, to continue on its way, and luckily, the woman managed to get your camera out just in time.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: "When someone says there is a alligator on base of course i have to go see and glad i did got to watch him or her crawl over the gate and disappear so neat."

'Neat' isn't the word that springs to my mind if I'm being totally honest. 'Bleedin' terrifying' is more like it.

The footage, posted by Christina Stewart, has since gone viral and has left plenty of social media users aghast.

One user commented "Wow huge! Crazy and scary," while another said "Ummm excuse me while I s*** my pants!!!! I didn't know the damn things could climb fences!!!!"

Local authorities insisted that they wouldn't be removing the reptile until it posed some sort of danger to nearby residences.

Alligators are common throughout Florida, with an estimated 1.25 million living in marshlands, rivers and swamps throughout the state. But very few have been seeing climbing things.

What was striking was the ease at which the 'gator managed to cruise over the fence. I'm sure we've all seen a friend or two awkwardly clambering over something similar when we were kids, only to collapse in a heap on the other side with a skinned knee or even a concussion.

Alligators have very thick skin (physically that is, I've never been close enough to one to throw an insult its way and see how it reacts), so it's no surprise that they'd have little trouble with the chain link. But they're not exactly known to be graceful animals, although the alligator in the footage would have a thing or two to say about that, for sure! Nicely done Mr 'Gator.