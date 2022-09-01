Ambassador Mallard heading for Ireland
News

Ambassador Mallard heading for Ireland

NEW PLYMOUTH, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 20: Rt Hon Trevor Mallard during the Labour Away Caucus at The Bungalow Coastal Retreat on January 20, 2022 in New Plymouth, New Zealand. (Photo by Andy Jackson/Getty Images)

THE New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has confirmed the appointment of outgoing Speaker of the New Zealand parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland.

“The people of Aotearoa New Zealand and Ireland enjoy warm and close links,” she said, “Our two countries have extensive family, cultural, historical and, of course, sporting connections that ground our strong friendship,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“As New Zealand’s second resident Ambassador to Ireland since the opening of our Embassy in Dublin in 2018, I am delighted that the strong relationship between our countries will continue to be in excellent hands with the appointment of Mr Mallard,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Mallard has been Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives since 2017 and a Member of Parliament for 35 years. Over that time he has held 13 ministerial portfolios.

Mr Mallard is expected to take up his role in January 2023. But there have been misgivings about his appointment. Mallard is seen by some as a divisive figure, and his tenure as Speaker, especially since the majority Labour Government was sworn in 2020, has attracted criticism.

Looming large in that criticism is that he needlessly cost the NZ taxpayers $333,000 to settle a false rape allegation. In late January 2020, Mallard was sued by a parliamen tary staff member who alleged that the Speaker had defamed him by claiming that a rapist was working at Parliament. The member took legal action, and the case was settled with the taxpayers having to foot the bill.

At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern criticised Mallard’s actions as “totally inappropriate” but rejected calls by the National and ACT parties to dismiss him from his position as Speaker. He is seen as a longtime ally of Ardern’s.

Another incident which caused disquiet was in February when he turned sprinklers on those protesting against the Covid-19 vaccination mandates outside New Zealand’s parliament. He also subjected protestors to loud music in a vain attempt to scatter them. According to the respected New Zealand political website Stuff, he has “a proclivity to be a grump” – an obvious drawback in an ambassador.

The website adds: “He also, as has been well reported over the years – has a tendency to see red and can be both belligerent and churlish at times. He is a scrapper and there is something in his nature that makes him prone to outbursts and fighting back if he feels under pressure.”

See More: Ambassador, New Zealand, Trevor Mallard

Related

Donald Trump fires back at UK ambassador saying ‘we are not big fans of that man’
News 3 years ago

Donald Trump fires back at UK ambassador saying ‘we are not big fans of that man’

By: Harry Brent

Votes for Irish Citizens Abroad group meet Irish Ambassador to kickstart their Right to Vote campaign
News 3 years ago

Votes for Irish Citizens Abroad group meet Irish Ambassador to kickstart their Right to Vote campaign

By: Ryan Price

80-year-old Irish-American billionaire to be appointed US Ambassador to Ireland
News 3 years ago

80-year-old Irish-American billionaire to be appointed US Ambassador to Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Latest

VIPs on tour to Ireland: leaders who have holidayed in Ireland
Features 17 minutes ago

VIPs on tour to Ireland: leaders who have holidayed in Ireland

By: Mal Rogers

A breakdown how Ireland can reach the World Cup via the complicated play-offs route
Sport 23 minutes ago

A breakdown how Ireland can reach the World Cup via the complicated play-offs route

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A thought-provoking tour of Irish Manchester
Life & Style 45 minutes ago

A thought-provoking tour of Irish Manchester

By: Mark Gourlay

Taxis in Ireland must accept card from today, with fares to increase by 12%
News 1 hour ago

Taxis in Ireland must accept card from today, with fares to increase by 12%

By: Irish Post

Ireland veteran Niamh Fahey has been ruled out of tonight's game against Finland
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland veteran Niamh Fahey has been ruled out of tonight's game against Finland

By: Conor O'Donoghue