'An incredible talent': Taoiseach joins those paying tribute to young Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris were among those paying tribute following the death of young Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan.

The 24-year-old Cork native had been in intensive care since falling at the final fence at Thurles 10 days ago.

He sadly passed away at Cork University Hospital this morning, surrounded by his family.

Tributes have since poured in for the Cheltenham Festival winner, considered one of racing's brightest talents.

Taking to Twitter/X, Mr Martin described O'Sullivan as an inspiration to others.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of jockey Michael O'Sullivan. A talented rider who inspired many," he wrote.

"My sincere sympathies go to Michael's family, his friends and colleagues in the racing world."

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste posted: "Such sad news this morning.

"I know people across our country are thinking of the family of Michael O'Sullivan this morning and of the wider racing family. An incredible talent taken so young.

"Keeping his family in my prayers at this extraordinarily painful time for them all."

'Loved and respected by all'

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), described O'Sullivan as 'a gentleman'.

"Coming from a background steeped in racing, Michael made his start in the point-to-point field while a secondary school student and he made his name on the racecourse with a university degree under his belt," she said.

"A champion under-21 point-to-point rider, Michael began the 2022/2023 season as a 7lbs claiming amateur and ended the term as our champion conditional jockey with three Grade 1 winners to his name.

"Michael's talent shone through for big-race success on National Hunt racing's greatest stages.

"Michael was a gentleman. He was loved and respected by all who knew him, and everyone can be proud of his many achievements, both on and off the racecourse.

"Michael will be much missed and he will be widely mourned. May he rest in peace."

Andrew Coonan, Secretary of the Irish Jockeys Association, also praised O'Sullivan's character as well as his talent.

"Jockeys face the risks of race riding every day, but it is only when a tragedy like this befalls us that those full risks are truly realised," he said.

"Michael was not only a highly-talented rider but also a great friend and colleague to many in the weighroom.

"We are all the richer for having known him, even though his time with us was far too short."

'Infectious enthusiasm'

Mr Coonan's words were echoed in a statement from Britain's Jockey club.

"We are all extremely saddened to learn of the death of Michael O'Sullivan, a talented young jockey with an infectious enthusiasm for racing who had already been successful at the very highest level," it read.

"Michael was hugely popular with his weighing room colleagues both in Ireland and the UK and our thoughts are with them, his family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time."

Meanwhile, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) described the young man's death as 'an unspeakable tragedy'.

"I was devastated to learn of the death of Michael O'Sullivan earlier today and speak for all involved in British racing when I say that our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this awful time," said acting BHA Chief Executive Brant Dunshea.

"The bonds between the British and Irish racing communities are deep and this unspeakable tragedy will doubtless have a profound impact on many people on both sides of the Irish Sea.

"This has been an extremely difficult week for many in the racing family; support is available and I would urge anybody who feels they need this to reach out to their employer or representative body."

A successful amateur, O'Sullivan was crowned champion U21 point-to-point rider in 2019.

He turned professional in September 2022 and claimed his first win two weeks later at Sligo on Dangan des Champs.

Later that month, he secured his second win on trainer Terence O'Brien's 16/1 shot, Magnor Glory, at the Harvest Festival at Listowel.

The following year, he enjoyed a day one double at the Cheltenham Festival, claiming the Supreme Novices' Hurdle on Marine Nationale before winning the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle aboard Jazzy Matty.