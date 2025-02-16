Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies a week on from fall at Thurles

IRISH jockey Michael O'Sullivan has passed away, just over a week after he suffered a fall at Thurles.

The 24-year-old Cork native and his mount Wee Charlie were among three fallers at the final fence during the second race on the card last Thursday, February 6.

The remaining races were cancelled as O'Sullivan was airlifted to Cork University Hospital, where he was being treated in intensive care.

After revealing yesterday that there had been no change in his condition, a statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) this morning revealed O'Sullivan had passed away.

"On behalf of the O'Sullivan family, it is with profound sadness that the IHRB confirms the passing of Michael O'Sullivan," read the statement.

"The Directors and staff of the IHRB wish to extend their sincere condolences to Michael's family, partner, friends, his colleagues in the weighroom and the wider racing community at this time."

'Success and humility'

Dr Jennifer Pugh, Chief Medical Officer of the IHRB, revealed that O'Sullivan had passed away in hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, surrounded by his family.

"We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital," she said.

"Michael's family took the decision to donate his organs at this incredibly difficult time, but in doing so made a choice that will make a real difference to the lives of other patients and their families.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around.

"Michael's success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

"Michael's family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family.

"The O'Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time."

'Exceptionally talented'

A successful amateur, O'Sullivan was crowned champion U21 point-to-point rider in 2019.

He turned professional in September 2022 and claimed his first win two weeks later at Sligo on Dangan des Champs.

Later that month, he secured his second win on trainer Terence O'Brien's 16/1 shot, Magnor Glory, at the Harvest Festival at Listowel.

The following year, he enjoyed a day one double at the Cheltenham Festival, claiming the Supreme Novices' Hurdle on Marine Nationale before winning the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle aboard Jazzy Matty.

Darragh O'Loughlin, CEO of the IHRB, said his thoughts were with O'Sullivan’s family following his passing.

"Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighroom," he said.

"Michael will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"Our hearts go out to Michael's family, especially his parents Bernadette and William and his brother Alan, who will feel his loss most keenly."

As a mark of respect, the fixture at Punchestown today has been cancelled, as have the point-to-point fixtures at Avondu (F) Knockanard, North Tipperary (F) Nenagh and Bray (H) Tinahely.