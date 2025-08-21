Witness appeal after car torched in petrol bomb attack

POLICE have appealed for information after a petrol bomb attack in Co. Down.

Officers were called to reports of a car on fire in the Banbridge area on August 19.

“At approximately 10.40pm, it was reported that a car had been set alight in the Castlewellan Road area of the town in what is believed to have been a petrol bomb attack,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Barnes said.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, however the vehicle was destroyed and significant damage was caused to the surrounding area," he explained.

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“This is being treated as arson and anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1976 19/08/25," Serg Barnes said.