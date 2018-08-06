Ant McPartlin breaks silence to send love to terminally ill fan

The 42-year-old presenter has broken his silence to wish a fan well.
Ant McPartlin has taken time from his hiatus to send love to an ill fan.
The presenter, who has taken time out from his duties due to a drink-driving charge earlier this year.
The tweet from an account shared by McPartlin and his presenting partner Declan Donnelly who frequently ends his posts with a 'D'.
The latest message, however, has been signed off by them both as 'A&D'.
The tweet read: 'Hey @RoarForJess, just a little tweet to send you huge love and a big ROAR!!!
'Big hugs and lots of love from us both 💕 , A&D xxx' he added.
