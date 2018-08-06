Ant McPartlin breaks silence to send love to terminally ill fan
News

Ant McPartlin breaks silence to send love to terminally ill fan

The 42-year-old presenter has broken his silence to wish a fan well.

Ant McPartlin has taken time from his hiatus to send love to an ill fan.

The presenter, who has taken time out from his duties due to a drink-driving charge earlier this year.

The tweet from an account shared by McPartlin and his presenting partner Declan Donnelly who frequently ends his posts with a 'D'.

The latest message, however, has been signed off by them both as 'A&D'.

Advertisement

The tweet read: 'Hey @RoarForJess, just a little tweet to send you huge love and a big ROAR!!!

'Big hugs and lots of love from us both 💕 , A&D xxx' he added.

See More: Ant McPartlin, News

Related

Ant McPartlin ordered to pay £86,000 fine for drink driving
News 3 months ago

Ant McPartlin ordered to pay £86,000 fine for drink driving

By: Ryan Price

Ant McPartlin pleads GUILTY to drink-driving after crash that injured young girl
News 3 months ago

Ant McPartlin pleads GUILTY to drink-driving after crash that injured young girl

By: Aidan Lonergan

TV host Ant McPartlin charged with drink driving
News 4 months ago

TV host Ant McPartlin charged with drink driving

By: Irish Post

Latest

Why Harrison Ford’s The Fugitive Is The Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Movie
Entertainment 7 seconds ago

Why Harrison Ford’s The Fugitive Is The Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Movie

By: Jack Beresford

Post office on Irish border sees 15 fold increase in passport requests from Northern Ireland citizens
News 10 minutes ago

Post office on Irish border sees 15 fold increase in passport requests from Northern Ireland citizens

By: Ryan Price

Families of Stardust nightclub fire victims renew demand for inquest 37 years on
News 23 minutes ago

Families of Stardust nightclub fire victims renew demand for inquest 37 years on

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gerry Adams to publish 'peace process' cookery book
News 34 minutes ago

Gerry Adams to publish 'peace process' cookery book

By: Jack Beresford

Morgue to be built in Dublin's Phoenix Park for Pope's visit
News 2 hours ago

Morgue to be built in Dublin's Phoenix Park for Pope's visit

By: Ryan Price