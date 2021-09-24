Antlers of extinct giant Irish Elk found at the bottom of Lough Neagh
News

Antlers of extinct giant Irish Elk found at the bottom of Lough Neagh

THE antlers of an ancient Irish Elk have been found by a fisherman in Lough Neagh, Co. Tyrone.

Raymond McElroy was fishing on the lake on Wednesday when his nets snagged on something a little bigger than a trout.

With the help of fellow fisherman Charlie Coyle, Raymond pulled up the perfectly preserved antlers and skull of a giant Irish Elk.

The creature was the largest deer that ever lived and has been extinct for thousands of years.

Raymond's catch has a span of more than 3 metres and is believed to be at least 10,000 years old.

Irish elk (Megaloceros giganteus) have been extinct for more than 10,000 years, and were one of the largest deer species to ever roam the Earth, according to the University of California Museum of Paleontology.

"It came up in the net on the side of the boat. I thought it was a bit of black oak to begin with," he told Belfast Live.

"I was shocked to begin with when I got it over the side and saw the skull and antlers."

Charlie added: "We thought it was an old tree or something. Raymond kept going round with the boat to try to get a different angle.

"Then when it came to to the top of the water...he saw its head.

"He said its an elk! I said it's the devil."

The antlers were discovered in the same area of Lough Neagh - known as 'The Thorns' - where the jawbone of an Irish Elk was found in 2014, and it is believed the finds are from the same animal.

After spending thousands of years at the bottom of a lake, the antlers are now in a garage awaiting a new home.

** Originally Published on: Sep 7, 2018 

Here is a social clip from BBC - an interview with fisherman Raymond McElroy on the rare find from his nets.

See More: Animals, Antlers, Discovery, Irish Elk, Irish History, Lough Neagh, Newsletterl, Northern Ireland

Related

Irish fisherman catches monster 8ft tuna worth almost €3 million
News 1 day ago

Irish fisherman catches monster 8ft tuna worth almost €3 million

By: Harry Brent

Extremely rare BLUE lobster caught off Wicklow coast
News 3 days ago

Extremely rare BLUE lobster caught off Wicklow coast

By: Harry Brent

WATCH: Heroic goat and rooster rush to save chicken from hawk attack
News 1 week ago

WATCH: Heroic goat and rooster rush to save chicken from hawk attack

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Security may be called on students who don't wear masks in class, Irish university says
News 3 hours ago

Security may be called on students who don't wear masks in class, Irish university says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish schoolchildren to strike for action on climate emergency today with protests in multiple cities
News 4 hours ago

Irish schoolchildren to strike for action on climate emergency today with protests in multiple cities

By: Rachael O'Connor

Tributes paid as legendary Irish entertainer Billa O'Connell dies aged 91
News 22 hours ago

Tributes paid as legendary Irish entertainer Billa O'Connell dies aged 91

By: Rachael O'Connor

Garth Brooks 'plans to play five concerts in Dublin next year'
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Garth Brooks 'plans to play five concerts in Dublin next year'

By: Rachael O'Connor

IRISH GEM: Five reasons why you must visit Cork’s Grand Dame The Imperial Hotel
Travel 1 day ago

IRISH GEM: Five reasons why you must visit Cork’s Grand Dame The Imperial Hotel

By: Fiona Audley