Investment by global companies in Ireland so far in 2025 could create more than 10,000 jobs

INVESTMENT by global companies in Ireland during the first half of this year could lead to the creation of more than 10,000 jobs in the country.

IDA Ireland, the Irish Government's inward investment promotion agency, also revealed there have been 179 investments so far this year, a 37 per cent increase on the same period last year.

The agency announced the figures today as it published its mid-year results and its annual report for 2024.

"Today's figures demonstrate Ireland's continued attractiveness as a trusted partner and a proven investment location, speaking to our many strengths in areas such as innovation and talent as well as our stable, pro-enterprise business landscape," said IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan.

"It also points to our resilience in the face of continuing global economic uncertainty."

New investments and expansions

Notably, 52 of the investments are new or first-time investors into the country and include health data company Datavant and PlayStation creators Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Meanwhile, 41 investments will be expansions from existing client companies, growing and further embedding their operations.

Companies boosting their Irish operations this year include telecommunications firm Ericsson, tech giant IBM and Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas.

Of the investments, 43 are research, development and innovation (RD&I) projects, 34 have been made across the areas of green capital and sustainability, while 91 (51 per cent) have been into regional locations outside of Dublin.

In its annual report, IDA Ireland highlighted the increased global competition for foreign direct investment (FDI) as more countries compete for fewer investments, while the scale and impact of projects grows.

However, with its strong foundation of global companies, world-class talent base and exceptional reputation for RD&I, IDA Ireland believes the country is well positioned to secure future emerging opportunities.

'Premier location'

"IDA Ireland continues to partner with new and existing clients to support them in their investment endeavours here, to help their global competitiveness, and to deliver economic impact across all regions of the country," said Mr Lohan.

"None of this can happen without the support of the Irish Government through the Department of Enterprise, Tourism & Employment, the contribution and commitment of our many stakeholders and partners, and our team in Ireland and overseas, all working to position Ireland as the premier location for FDI."

Meanwhile, Enterprise Minister Peter Burke said: "I am pleased to see the positive trends in the volume of Foreign Direct Investment so far this year.

"They show Ireland retains its attractiveness as a competitive location for companies seeking a stable and cutting-edge environment from which to grow their business."