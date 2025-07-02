Nottingham-based Phenna Group acquires Co. Antrim construction materials testing firm

PHENNA GROUP, the Nottingham-based testing, inspection, certification and compliance (TICC) company, has acquired Co. Antrim firm Construction Testing Services.

The deal is Phenna Group's 11th acquisition of 2025 as it continues its aim of building a strong, geographically diverse network of TICC firms.

The Co. Antrim company will now be incorporated into Simtec, one of Phenna Group's specialist materials testing businesses.

"Construction Testing Services is a strong strategic addition to our Infrastructure Division," said Stuart Abbs of Phenna Group.

"Their technical capability, well-regarded brand and regional strength in Northern Ireland align well with Simtec's growth ambitions.

"We're confident that together, they will create even greater value for our customers and continue to deliver industry-leading standards of service."

'Great potential'

Founded in 2006 in Antrim town, Construction Testing Services provide independent and accredited construction materials testing services in Britain and Ireland.

With a well-established presence in Northern Ireland, the business has built a reputation for delivering high-quality testing services across a wide range of projects.

The firm's technical expertise, commitment to customer service and in-depth local knowledge make it a key addition to Phenna Group's Infrastructure Division.

Roy Browne and Michael Craig, Directors of Construction Testing Services, said the deal represented great potential for the company.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved to date and are excited about this next chapter as we join Phenna Group and become part of Simtec," they said.

"From our first discussions, it was clear that our values were closely aligned, and we see great potential in combining our strengths to continue delivering excellent service to our clients across Ireland and beyond."

'Perfect complement'

The acquisition of Construction Testing Services continues Simtec's recent expansion, folllowing the opening of new locations in London and East Anglia earlier this year.

Chris Simmons, Simtec MD, believes the regional knowledge and reputation of Construction Testing Solutions in Northern Ireland will aid Simtec's growth plans.

"We are very pleased to welcome Roy, Michael and their team into Simtec," he said.

"Their expertise and strong local presence in Northern Ireland are a perfect complement to our recent growth in London and East Anglia.

"This acquisition significantly enhances our geographic reach and gives us the platform to better support clients across the region with high-quality, responsive testing services."